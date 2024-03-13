SDLP confirms full Washington boycott for St Patrick’s week in Gaza protest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The party had already announced a boycott of celebratory St Patrick’s events at the White House in protest at the situation in the Middle East and the US administration’s support for Israel, but it was still planning to send a delegation to Washington to raise its concerns.

Announcing the plan in January, the party said its delegation would “engage with senior lawmakers, Irish Americans and Palestinian Americans to make the case for an end to violence”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, party leader Colum Eastwood has confirmed the party is no longer planning to send a delegation.

“The situation in Gaza has continued to deteriorate,” he said.

“More children have been killed, communities obliterated and thousands of people displaced as a result of this horrifying conflict. And now, during the holy month of Ramadan, we have clear warnings that starvation is being used as a weapon of war against the Palestinian people.

“In those circumstances, the SDLP’s decision not to attend celebratory events at the White House remains. We cannot drink Guinness and have the craic while people in Gaza continue to be persecuted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a result of the decline in the situation the SDLP will not send any representatives to Washington DC this week.

“We understand that our action is symbolic and is unlikely to force a change in US foreign policy but it is the right thing to do and, we believe, the most powerful step we can take to highlight the inhumanity in Gaza.

“I sincerely hope that the international community wakes up and escalates its interventions to end the genocide, including by securing aid routes to prevent mass starvation.