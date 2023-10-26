SDLP man among those who displayed Palestine flag at Glasgow Celtic vs Atletico Madrid clash in defiance of club plea
Although Celtic had asked fans not to, hundreds – perhaps more – brought along Palestine flags to display from the stands.
The move will likely incur a penalty from UEFA.
Councillor Paul Doherty, representing Black Mountain in the city’s west (and who is also a governor of Belfast Hospital School, as well as an MLA candidate in 2022) tweeted out a picture of himself at the match with a Palestinian flag.
The accompanying message read: “Standing with 60,000 Celtic supporters tonight showing solidarity with the people of Palestine.”
Prior to the match, Celtic had said players and coaches would wear black armbands as a "show of respect and support for all those affected by the conflict" and the club would make a contribution to the Red Cross.
But it also said that “respecting the gravity of the tragedy unfolding and its impact on communities in Scotland and across the world, and in line with other clubs, leagues and associations, we ask that banners, flags and symbols relating to the conflict and those countries involved in it are not displayed at Celtic Park at this time”.
The Champions League match ended 2-2.
The most recent iteration of UEFA’s Disciplinary Regulations (published in 2022) states that “all associations and clubs are liable for the following inappropriate behaviour on the part of their supporters and may be subject to disciplinary measures and directives even if they can prove the absence of any negligence in relation to the organisation of the match”.
This includes pitch invasions, the use of fireworks, throwing things, vandalism, “causing a disturbance during national anthems”, and “the use of gestures, words, objects or any other means to transmit a provocative message that is not fit for a sports event, particularly provocative messages that are of a political, ideological, religious or offensive nature”.
The interpretation of the rules is often fraught with difficulty, though.
For example, in 2021 UEFA declared that whilst the gay pride rainbow is not political (instead saying it “is a symbol that embodies our core values, promoting everything that we believe in – a more just and egalitarian society, tolerant of everyone, regardless of their background, belief, gender or sexual orientation”), it banned Bayern Munich from lighting up its stadium in those colours because the request was seen as a dig at the Hungarian team which was due to play there; a result of the dim view taken by Hungary’s leaders towards gay parenting, transgenderism, and LGBTQQIA+ activism involving young people.