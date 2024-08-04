Second anti-immigration protest slated for Bangor on Friday

By Adam Kula
Published 4th Aug 2024, 16:29 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

​A second anti-immigration protest is mooted to be taking place in Bangor this coming Friday.

Jamie Bryson circulated a statement headed “Ards and North Down Residents Against Mass Immigration”, which said that the demonstration in Bangor on Saturday had been by “hard-working, decent and ordinary people”.

The statement ended by saying: “This Friday evening we hope to gather again – peacefully and respectfully – to express our views... We protest against policy, not people.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Bryson, who was present on Saturday, estimated the numbers at about 400.

A photograph of the Bangor protest, shared by Jamie BrysonA photograph of the Bangor protest, shared by Jamie Bryson
A photograph of the Bangor protest, shared by Jamie Bryson

Other smaller protests happened in Newtownabbey, north Belfast, Carrickfergus, and elsewhere.

North Down Alliance MLA Andrew Muir said he was “disgusted by shameful hate marches and protests held today in Bangor and other areas”.

Related topics:Jamie BrysonNewtownabbeyBelfastCarrickfergus
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice