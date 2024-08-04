​A second anti-immigration protest is mooted to be taking place in Bangor this coming Friday.

Jamie Bryson circulated a statement headed “Ards and North Down Residents Against Mass Immigration”, which said that the demonstration in Bangor on Saturday had been by “hard-working, decent and ordinary people”.

The statement ended by saying: “This Friday evening we hope to gather again – peacefully and respectfully – to express our views... We protest against policy, not people.”

Mr Bryson, who was present on Saturday, estimated the numbers at about 400.

A photograph of the Bangor protest, shared by Jamie Bryson

Other smaller protests happened in Newtownabbey, north Belfast, Carrickfergus, and elsewhere.