Second anti-immigration protest slated for Bangor on Friday
Jamie Bryson circulated a statement headed “Ards and North Down Residents Against Mass Immigration”, which said that the demonstration in Bangor on Saturday had been by “hard-working, decent and ordinary people”.
The statement ended by saying: “This Friday evening we hope to gather again – peacefully and respectfully – to express our views... We protest against policy, not people.”
Mr Bryson, who was present on Saturday, estimated the numbers at about 400.
Other smaller protests happened in Newtownabbey, north Belfast, Carrickfergus, and elsewhere.
North Down Alliance MLA Andrew Muir said he was “disgusted by shameful hate marches and protests held today in Bangor and other areas”.