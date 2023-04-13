Secret Service statement after major US news agencies report Biden 'security breach' in Belfast

Concerns were raised after a five-page PSNI ‘operational order’ was obtained by a member of the public and passed on to a media outlet.

The document is reported to contain details of officer deployment and road closures in the Belfast area during the visit, along with contact information.

NBC reported the story under the headline: “Secret Service informed of ‘potentially sensitive document’ on Biden's travel reportedly found on Belfast street”.

US President Joe Biden pictured on his way to Ulster University in Belfast

The Fox News online headline said: “Northern Ireland police confirm 'security breach' around Biden trip after document found in street,” while the story on the Washington Examiner’s website had the headline: “Security documents related to Biden Northern Ireland visit found in Belfast street.”

Responding to a BBC report on the claims, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed an investigation has been launched.

“We are aware of a security breach,” the spokesperson said.

“An investigation has commenced and we have notified the senior information risk officer.

“We take the safety of visiting dignitaries, members of the public and our officers and staff extremely seriously and will put the appropriate actions in place.”

Quoted by Fox News, US Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the agency has been informed by the PSNI of "media reports regarding a potentially sensitive document, which may contain law-enforcement material."

He added: "While we do not discuss the specifics of any protective operation, the president's movements were not affected by these reports.”

Mr Guglielmi also referred to a separate statement issued by Jocelyn Keaveny – the special agent in charge of the Paris field office and the senior Secret Service official on the visit – who "expressed her highest confidence in our Irish and European partners and the ongoing security of the visit."

NBC also quoted Ms Keaveny, NBC as saying: "The Police Service of Northern Ireland is a truly dedicated partner, and we have the utmost confidence in the PSNI’s abilities to work side by side with our agency.”