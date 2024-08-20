Senior UUP figures' fears over deepening divisions after Doug Beattie quits

Doug Beattie's resignation has caused chaos within the party - with some supporters' anger turning towards the party officers.

Senior figures in the Ulster Unionist Party are concerned that an attempt to call an emergency meeting of the party executive over the leadership crisis will further deepen divisions within the party.

Prominent figures have agreed an effective media blackout on the events embroiling the party, so there has been little public commentary.

However, senior figures have privately expressed worries that an attempt to recall the UUP executive to discuss the matter will deepen the already stark divisions in the party.

Doug Beattie resigned on Monday morning amid a row with his party officer team, which was brought to a head over the selection of Colin Crawford to replace Robin Swann in the Assembly.

He said the job had at times “been both lonely and isolating” and warned about the future direction of the party. His description of “irreconcilable differences” with the party officers and his “inability to influence and shape the party” left many members furious with the policy body – who they blamed for provoking an unnecessary crisis.

Attempts to mediate between the leader and the officers had been ongoing for weeks, after Mr Beattie first offered his resignation in July.

However, one senior figure described the idea of recalling the party executive over the issue as lacking “common sense” – as it would not benefit the party as Doug Beattie has no intention of returning, even in the unlikely event of the party officers being purged of his critics.

Another said all it would achieve is to “increase the public perception of how dysfunctional the party has become”.

A party executive meeting would require 30 signatures of executive members from different seven associations – or 15% of the total membership.

Any outside chance that this could happen looks even less likely, given that an extraordinary general meeting has already been called for 14th September.

That meeting will either ratify or vote for a new leader. Anyone putting their name forward for the position will have to have their nominations in by August 30 at 4.30pm.

Nominees will need the support of 30 fully paid-up members from nine constituencies across Northern Ireland.

The ire directed by some at the party officers is borne out of a belief that the unelected body has unnecessarily provoked a crisis which has further damaged the party’s reputation.

But the divide is not purely along traditionalist versus liberal lines. Fermanagh is seen as a heartland of the party’s traditionalists, but it is understood the party there had no desire to see an end to Doug Beattie’s leadership.

Some of the party officers in dispute with Mr Beattie are in the liberal wing of the party, but had opposed the leader’s attempts to reform the structures – thereby weakening their position.

The UUP’s governance arrangements put restraints on any leader. One senior figure described them as “a democratic strength, but also our greatest weakness”.

Broadly, they are seen as a problem for the party among its elected representatives at Stormont. Some believe they provide an opportunity for people who would never actually leave the party to continue to frustrate the leadership and pursue their own political objectives – when they might be better off in another party.

Anyone even considering running to be leader will be fully aware that they too will eventually face resistance from the party’s grassroots – particularly if they attempt to reform how it is run.

In his resignation statement, Doug Beattie thanked party colleagues for their loyalty – but acknowledged that some “did not agree with the direction and path I set for the party and the vision I promoted”.

He added: “It has not been easy and at times it has been both lonely and isolating. I am no stranger to leadership and that is how it often feels in taking a toll both physically and mentally. It also strains friendships and political relationships.