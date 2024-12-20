Shuttering of Israeli embassy in Ireland 'unusual... but perhaps not surprising' given Irish 'hostility' says DUP peer

The closure of Israel's embassy in Dublin was an "unusual, if not unprecedented" move, a DUP peer has said – but one which was "not surprising" given the level of Irish "hostility" towards the state.

Peter Weir, who is among the most prominent advocates for Israel within the DUP, was speaking to the News Letter about the extraordinary developments between the two countries over the past week.

Lord Weir, a former education minister at Stormont, said it was clear that "the Irish state has not got the balance right" when it comes to its approach to Israel.

The news of the embassy closure was announced on social media on Sunday, December 15, by Gideon Sa’ar, Israel’s foreign minister.

Former DUP education minister Lord Weir

Mr Sa’ar said: “Today, I have instructed the closure of Israel’s Embassy in Ireland. The actions, double standards, and antisemitic rhetoric of the Irish government against Israel are rooted in efforts to delegitimize and demonize the Jewish state.”

He accused Ireland of recognising a Palestinian state “during attacks on Israel” and supporting “baseless claims” against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

In response, taoiseach Simon Harris said: “This is a deeply regrettable decision from the Netanyahu government. I utterly reject the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel. Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights and pro-International law.”

Lord Weir said: "It shows just how severe relations between Israel and the Republic of Ireland have got.

"This is something that doesn't happen every day, particularly in a situation where you're talking about two democracies.

"I think the viewpoint of Irish nationalism has tended to be very pro-Palestinian and at times that has seeped over into a level of hostility toward the State of Israel - and I think the Israeli government has simply had enough on that basis. The Irish state have not got the balance correct."

He indicated that some Irish politicians have been "playing" to the "prejudices of some of their electorate by pursuing a much more pro-Palestinian position than most other European countries".

He said the diplomatic breakdown between the two nations is "of a scale which is very unusual, if not unprecedented, within diplomatic relations".

However, "perhaps given a lot of the tone of things that have happened from the Irish republic over the last year or two, perhaps the position ultimately is not surprising".

In May this year, the Irish government officially recognised the existence of the State of Palestine, alongside Norway and Spain.

The United Nations said this week that "authorities in Gaza reported on Monday that more than 45,000 people have been killed in the enclave in the last 14 months" (with about another 10,000 said to be missing, according to the UN).

The UN also estimates that around 1.9m people in Gaza, some 90% or so of the population, have been forced out of their homes.