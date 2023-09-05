Simon Byrne exit from Chief Constable role ‘must be first step’ of policing overhaul
The DUP leader said Simon Byrne’s decision was the “right thing to do” following last week's ruling by Mr Justice Scoffield that the PSNI’s senior command had “unlawfully disciplined two of its own officers to appease Sinn Fein”.
Mr Byrne has faced a barrage of criticism since the outcome of a judicial review – which was lodged by the two officers involved backed by the Police Federation.
The top officer was already dealing with a number of other challenges, including the fallout from a major PSNI data breach, in which the names and details of all officers and staff members were mistakenly released online.
News of his departure, with immediate effect, was announced at a press conference yesterday following an emergency meeting of the PSNI's oversight body, the Policing Board.
Afterwards, Sir Jeffrey said: "We welcome the decision by the chief constable to step down.
"Fair and even-handed policing is just as foundational to progress in Northern Ireland as fully functioning political institutions operating on a cross-community basis. Public confidence has been damaged, but so too was confidence amongst rank-and-file officers in the police leadership."
UUP MLA and Policing Board member Mike Nesbit also welcomed Mr Byrne’s resignation, saying it will “not be the end of the matter”.He said: “There are several issues to be resolved within the PSNI so I consider this to be the beginning … this continues to be a crisis but we have now started a resolution”.
Jim Allister said Mr Byrne “leaves behind a demoralised and politically compromised PSNI, making the top priority now its political decontamination”.
The TUV leader also described the Policing Board as having been “severely damaged” by the unlawful disciplinary action against the two officers.
Police Federation chair Liam Kelly said the judicial review was the “final straw” for the chief constable.
"The ruling was damning, and his initial acceptance followed by a volte face around a potential legal appeal undermined his credibility and authority. It called into question his judgement and made his position untenable”.
