Sinn Fein 'are not my partners in government' - minister Paul Givan denies any 'friendly partnership' in NI Executive
Paul Givan’s comments were made amid the ongoing row over a recent visit to Israel, and whether departmental resources should have been used to promote a visit to a school in Jerusalem.
Sinn Fein has backed a no-confidence petition in the DUP minister, which is likely to go to a vote in the Assembly, possibly next week.
Addressing the ongoing row in an interview with the BBC’s Nolan Show on Monday, the education minister denied that the republican party are his partners.
Responding to a comment by presenter Stephen Nolan about his “executive partners”, Mr Givan said: “sorry, they're not my partners”.
“Sinn Fein, are not my partners in government. They're there as a result of the votes that they had received during the last election, just as I am there as a result of the votes that I have received.
“To infer that there is a partnership – that suggests something that isn't actually the reality”, he said.
The minister continued: “In order to try and find common ground, where we can find common ground, we seek to navigate issues that are difficult. But don’t use a pejorative term in this interview, as though I’m in some friendly partnership arrangement with Sinn Fein. That is not the case, I'm here as a result of the electorate endorsing my political party and at the last election”.
Asked by Mr Nolan what the comments say about the power-sharing government, Mr Givan said: “It’s a mandatory coalition, it’s not a voluntary coalition”.
“Do you think in a normal democracy, this is something that I would believe is an appropriate form of government? This is a result of the Belfast Agreement in 1998 which, in my view, diluted the normal democratic processes. But people argued that that had to be done in order to facilitate peace within Northern Ireland”, he added.