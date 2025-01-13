Sinn Fein leader warns against ‘fatalist instincts’ associated with Donald Trump
Mary Lou McDonald said that while Ireland needs to be mindful of any economic challenges arising from the new US administration, the discussions between Dublin and Washington should remain “thoughtful and diplomatic”.
Speaking to reporters in Belfast, Ms McDonald said Ireland is not facing its “first rodeo” with a Trump presidency, adding that corporate taxes grew “very substantially” during his previous tenure.
Asked if she believes the new administration will be a friend to Ireland, she said: “Do we need to be mindful of economic challenges associated with the new presidency? Absolutely.
“But I think we need to resist any instinct to be fatalistic or to be pre-emptive in that.
“There will have to be a strong dialogue and a strong partnership between Dublin, between the Irish state and the American system.
“Foreign direct investment is an important part of the Irish economic mix, so we want to protect that.
“There will have to be mindful and very thoughtful diplomatic conversations between the new administration and Dublin.
“I would not be one to assume automatically that it all will be negative. I don’t think it’ll work out like that. That’s my own sense of it.
“But like any any other international relationship, it has to be managed.”
Ms McDonald did not rule out visiting the White House as part of the annual St Patrick’s Day event, despite the US ongoing support for Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.
She said that while the incoming president has not extended an invitation, the party will decide on whether to accept when one is made.
Ms McDonald said: “We have to await the incoming president’s inauguration first, I think, first things first, and then see what transpires in and around St Patrick’s Day.
“I don’t want to be pre-emptive on this. What I can tell you very clearly is that the current slaughter of Palestinians, the actions of the (Benjamin) Netanyahu regime, not alone need to be called out, they need to stop.
“The United States needs to change tack, and needs to stop arming the Israeli regime. That’s the most important thing. We need a ceasefire now, not to mind St Patrick’s Day.
“We’re only in January, and the horror that has been experienced, not just in Gaza but also on the West Bank, continues. That needs to come to a halt. We have a new president taking office in short order.
“We have a new government here in Dublin, and they need to be part of a wider international step change. What’s happening is unconscionable, and it’s gone on for far, far too long, this latest round of slaughter, that’s Sinn Fein’s position.
“We articulate it clearly and unequivocally. We’ve said that to the last administration, and that’s our message now, as the change over to a new president commences.
“You’ve heard us say it many times before, the irony of the United States being so, so much on the right side of the Irish question and the quest for peace and yet arming Netanyahu.
“I mean, the contradiction there is absolutely stark. We want the United States to be on the right side of this question.”
