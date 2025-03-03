Sinn Fein MLA subject of pointed dress code comment in Assembly
Stormont Speaker Edwin Poots said he was only calling Danny Baker, an MLA for West Belfast, to speak because he was on a list.
The exchange came during questions for the Executive Office in the Assembly chamber on Monday afternoon.
In January, Mr Poots issued a reminder to MLAs that the "dress code is smart", noting that some "have a very loose interpretation of smart".
"We're not demanding that gentlemen wear shirts and ties but we're asking to dress smartly and to look up to doing the job," he said at the time.
Speaking on Monday, Mr Poots said during questions: "Before I call Mr Baker, I notified the Assembly some weeks ago of the dress code introduced by Mr McLaughlin when he was speaker.
"I'll only call Mr Baker because he is on a list."
Mr Baker, who was wearing a dark-coloured shirt, did not make any response at that point, but proceeded to ask a question of First Minister Michelle O'Neill.
Former Assembly speaker Mitchel McLaughlin, who held the post from 2015-16, set out that while there was "no exact dress code" in the Assembly, that MLAs "should dress in a way which demonstrates respect for the House and the job".
He said: "That should be smart and professional business attire. However, I am content that a tie is not an essential requirement."
