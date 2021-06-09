Speaking to journalists outside Stormont on Wednesday, deputy First Minister, Michelle O'Neill, appeared to suggest her party require "more than just fluffy words" from the DUP on the delivery of an Irish Language Act.

Ms. O'Neill said her party leader Mary Lou McDonald was seeking talks with Mr Poots either later on Wednesday or on Thursday to discuss the issues.

Ms O’Neill said she was ready “to do business” with the DUP but insisted it had to be on the basis of delivery of the outstanding elements of the New Decade, New Approach deal, including on Irish language protections.

Deputy First Minister, Michelle O'Neill.

Asked about Mr Poots’ assurances that he will fulfil the DUP’s commitments under NDNA, Ms O’Neill said: “I’ve noted with interest the words from Edwin Poots where he talks about that he’s a man of his word or talks about he’ll deliver all the New Decade, New Approach commitments.

“I’ll hold him to that word, very much I’ll hold them to that word.

“But I want to see more than words, I want to see action. I want to see delivery. I want to see it demonstrated, I need more than just fluffy words.”

