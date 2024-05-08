Sinn Fein's Conor Murphy standing down as Northern Ireland's economy minister on health grounds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conor Murphy is to stand down with immediate effect as Northern Ireland’s economy minister.

Sinn Fein comrade Deirdre Hargey will adopt the role “on an interim basis,” according to the party.

The full statement from Sinn Fein regional leader Michelle O’Neill said: “Conor Murphy is standing down as Minister tonight on medical grounds.

“Conor has been advised by his doctor to rest and will undergo further medical tests.

Conor Murphy and Michelle O'Neill on March 26, 2024

“My colleagues and I all wish Conor a full and speedy recovery.

“I am nominating Deirdre Hargey to step in as Economy Minister on an interim basis pending Conor’s return.”

Mr Murphy has only been in the role for three months.

Before that he was finance minister (January 2020 to October 2022), and minister for regional development (May 2007 to May 2011).