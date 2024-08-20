Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The highly public nature of a commemoration event for terror victims on Newcastle main street has thrown into contrast sharp divisions in south Down regarding support for terrorism, it is claimed.

The highly public nature of a commemoration event for terror victims on Newcastle main street has thrown into contrast sharp divisions in south Down regarding support for terrorism, it is claimed.

Sandra Johnston, chairwoman of mast (Mourne Action for Survivors of Terrorism), was speaking in the wake of a major public service in memory of IRA victims which took place on Newcastle Main Street on Friday, attended by some 350 people, including members from both sides of the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was organised as an alternative to a commemoration night in the Burrendale Hotel in Newcastle organised by Sinn Fein for IRA 'adjutant' Paul Magorrian of the South Down Brigade of the IRA.

The victims event on Newcastle Main Street was estimated to have drawn some 350 people. It was organised by victims groups MAST and SEFF. Photo: Alan Lewis.

He was shot dead by the Army in Castlewellan in August 1974.

The Burrendale Hotel was booked for the event after Castlewellan GAC rejected the booking.

But being a very popular spot for both sides of the community, the decision to host the event has caused some shock among unionists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A commemoration event and parade was also held for the IRA man in Castlewellan on Sunday, addressed by Sinn Fein's Martina Anderson and attended by over 300 people.

Castwellan GAC cancelled the IRA commemoration event, but the venue was later changed to the Burrendale Hotel in Newcastle.

Sandra Johnston's brother Alan Johnston was murdered in Kilkeel in 1988.

He was walking into Kilkeel Joinery Works where he worked at 8am when an IRA man approached from behind and shot him in the back. He died shortly after.

"Our event went really well, and had a really large turnout, a lot more people than we ever expected," she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are a lot of people from Castlewellan who wanted nothing to do with the IRA parade but people are afraid to speak out. Our purpose was just to remember our innocent victims, and just show that we have widespread support So we achieved."

She noted there is clear division in the area over the matter, and suggested there may be similar numbers of both sides of the debate.

Sandra understands that a large crowd attended the IRA commemoration at the Burrendale while their open-air service took place."They're going to have their commemorations, regardless of what anybody says but it's the fact of where it was held."

The Burrendale Hotel has been popular with both sides of the community, and has declined to make any comment on the controversy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's been no communication from the hotel at all. They have just buried their heads in the sand and it's left us, sad to say, with a bad taste in the mouth. But worse than that, it has left many people that they can't make up their minds whether they will go back to it or not.

She believes the GAA club in Castlewellan refused the Sinn Fein booking because "they're trying to be more inclusive" going forward.

"But at the end of the day, we felt the victims have nothing to hide. We're really going to stand on the main street and tell everyone about the effects of terrorism on innocent families here. By contrast what they did when they murdered people was to hide in ditches or shoot them from behind to make sure there's no way they were ever going to face anybody they murdered. But we are not hiding. We have nothing to hide from."

"For years families were afraid to speak out in case something else happened. So to be honest, victims never really got a voice for many years, but now we have."