Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Paul Givan to stand for DUP in Lagan Valley Assembly election
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and the former First Minister Paul Givan are to stand in Lagan Valley in the forthcoming Northern Ireland Assembly election.
The announcement, made by the DUP’s Lagan Valley Association, puts an end to speculation about whether Sir Jeffrey would stand in the Assembly.
The DUP leader represents the constituency at the House of Commons and, with so-called double-jobbing rules preventing politicians from serving in both the Assembly and the House of Commons, his decision to prioritise Stormont means a Westminster by-election is likely in the near future.
In a statement posted to social media last night, a spokesperson for the local constituency association said: “Lagan Valley DUP association are delighted to have selected SirJeffrey Donaldson MP and Paul Givan MLA at tonight’s meeting of Lagan Valley Association.
“Chairperson of the LV DUP association Yvonne Craig congratulated both and wished them well in the forthcoming election.”