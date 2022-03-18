The announcement, made by the DUP’s Lagan Valley Association, puts an end to speculation about whether Sir Jeffrey would stand in the Assembly.

The DUP leader represents the constituency at the House of Commons and, with so-called double-jobbing rules preventing politicians from serving in both the Assembly and the House of Commons, his decision to prioritise Stormont means a Westminster by-election is likely in the near future.

In a statement posted to social media last night, a spokesperson for the local constituency association said: “Lagan Valley DUP association are delighted to have selected SirJeffrey Donaldson MP and Paul Givan MLA at tonight’s meeting of Lagan Valley Association.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Yvonne Craig and Paul Givan