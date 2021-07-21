Sir Jeffrey Donaldson ‘deeply saddened’ by death of veteran DUP councillor

Junior McCrum. Edward Byrne Photography INBL10-202EB

Junior McCrum, a longstanding DUP councillor in Co Down, died on Wednesday.

Sir Jeffrey said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing this evening of my friend and colleague Alderman Junior McCrum.

“Junior was a faithful and dedicated public servant for the people of Banbridge, being first elected in 2005.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He dedicated 16 years of his life to helping his local community on Banbridge District Council and then latterly on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

“He was a diligent and consistent member of the Democratic Unionist Party.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Sharon and his children and wider family circle, who can taken comfort in the fact that Junior has fought a good fight and finished the course.”

DUP MP Carla Lockhart said: “It was with real sadness this evening that I learned of the death of my Upper Bann colleague Junior McCrum (aged 57).

“To Sharon, Charmain, Ruth and Matthew I extend my deepest sympathies.

“Their care for Junior over the past couple of years is testimony to their love as a family.”

She continued: “First and foremost he was a Godly man who lived his life by his Christian principles. Never ashamed to speak of his Saviour or take a stand for what he believed was right. Junior was also a dedicated public servant and lifelong DUP member and long serving Councillor. He has served the people of this area faithfully over many years and his loss will be keenly felt by all who knew him. No matter what the problem or time of day, Junior put others first and sought to help in any way he could.

“I always referred to him as my second Dad as he treated me like a daughter. He covered hundreds of miles on the canvass trail for me and colleagues over the years and on days when it was freezing cold and numbers were few, Junior was there with his heated seats and sometimes a warm drink.”