Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jeffrey Donaldson will not stand for re-election but will now remain as an MP until the general election – which the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed will be held on July 4.

The expected news was announced by his solicitor at a court hearing yesterday after months of speculation about whether the former DUP leader would stand down and allow a by-election.

That debate is now academic with an parliament about to be dissolved after the Prime Minister spoke to the King.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Early on Wednesday, the TUV had said the former DUP leader – was first elected to Parliament in 1997 – should stand down because he is not attending parliament.

Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson arriving at court in Newry last month. His case was briefly mentioned at Newry Magistrates’ Court today but he had been excused from attending. The 61-year-old MP for Lagan Valley faces 11 charges – one of rape, one of committing an act of gross indecency and nine of indecent assault on dates between 1985 and 2006. The offences relate to two alleged victims.

Outside court on Wednesday, Jeffrey Donaldson’s solicitor John McBurney confirmed his client would not be seeking re-election as an MP.

“I can indicate that it is not Jeffrey’s intention of course to stand for re-election,” he told RTE.

“He will be concentrating on the case and defending the charges. He is continuing as the MP at the present time. There’s various matters to be dealt (with), constituency matters and administrative matters to do with his offices and so forth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A TUV spokesperson said: “Lagan Valley deserves better than someone charged with extremely serious offences, who hasn’t been seen in the constituency for months and hasn’t been going to work in the Commons.

“It is farcical to suggest that he cannot resign his seat because of constituency and administrative matters.

“A general election may not be called for months. Will Sir Jeffery be collecting a salary and expenses for all of that time? Lagan Valley should not be left voiceless in the Mother of Parliaments for all that time. He should do the decent thing and go now.”

By late Wednesday afternoon, that statement was already redundant as the Prime Minister confirmed an election was just weeks away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TUV had repeatedly called for a by-election in the constituency – however rivals in the DUP and Alliance Party had remained tight-lipped on the issue.

The Alliance Party’s Westminster election campaign in Lagan Valley has been well underway for weeks, and framed as a fight between themselves and the DUP – despite the party citing the criminal investigation into Sir Jeffrey Donaldson as a reason not to answer questions on whether a by-election should be called.

An Alliance leaflet says that: “Your vote here will make the difference. If enough people vote for Alliance’s positive and progressive politics, Sorcha Eastwood can oust the DUP”.

The Ulster Unionist Party have claimed Robbie Butler is the main rival to Alliance. A spokesman previously said: “In a constituency with such a strong pro-union majority and progressive outlook we would be confident that someone with the background and ability of Robbie Butler, with an incredible work ethic, will be in a strong position to be returned as the next MP for Lagan Valley”.