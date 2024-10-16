Stanley says McDonald ‘abused Dail privilege to shift focus off Sinn Fein’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brian Stanley has said Mary Lou McDonald had "abused Dail privilege" as the row between the TD and his former party deepens

The Laois-Offaly TD accused the Sinn Fein leader of "a desperate attempt to shift the focus from her own party's practices" on how it handled a complaint made against him.

At the weekend, Mr Stanley resigned from the party and said he would run as an independent after a Sinn Fein internal inquiry into a complaint against him.

The party referred that complaint and a "serious" counter-allegation to the Gardai on Sunday.

While addressing several controversies faced by Sinn Fein in the Dail on Tuesday, Ms McDonald said the complainant against Mr Stanley was left "traumatised and distressed" by his actions.

Mr Stanley has dismissed the complaint against him and claimed he was subjected to a "character assassination" by a clique within the party, likening it to a kangaroo court.

In a new statement issued on Tuesday night, Mr Stanley said that there was an attempt to damage his reputation and "shift the spotlight off" Sinn Fein.

"What was also revealing from her ( Mary Lou McDonald's ) statement in the Dail, is the level of double standards that now operate and pertain in Sinn Fein," he said.

Sinn Fein's President Mary Lou McDonald arrives at Leinster House, Dublin. Senior members of the Irish Government have called on Sinn Fein to clarify questions around a complaint made about TD Brian Stanley and other "serious" issues.

"In the interest of clarity, I again state the following: That the complaint against me, and which was not deemed to be of a criminal nature, was lodged on July 26 and not seven days later, as Sinn Fein claim.

"I also state that it was deliberately kept from me that there was even a complaint.

"That I wasn't informed officially that there was a complaint until July 31 and this followed a letter from my solicitor to Sinn Fein to demand official confirmation as to the existence of one.

"I again welcome the fact that this matter is now with An Garda Siochana."

Ms McDonald on Tuesday addressed several other controversies that have embroiled the party in recent weeks.

These include former Sinn Fein press officer Michael McMonagle , 42, from Limewood Street, Londonderry , admitting to a series of offences, including attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

It then emerged that two other press officers, who have since resigned from the party, provided job references for McMonagle after the party suspended him amid police inquiries.

McMonagle went on to work for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) in September 2022 .

It then came to light that Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill and McMonagle were both at an event hosted by the BHF in February 2023 , but Ms O'Neill said she was "not aware" he was present.

On Tuesday, former senator Niall O Donnghaile revealed he quit the party after sending allegedly inappropriate text messages to a teenager.

Mr O Donnghaile, who was previously the Lord Mayor of Belfast , resigned from the Seanad in December citing the advice of a doctor.

Ms McDonald told the Dail on Tuesday that Mr O Donnghaile was suspended from the party on September 13 and the issue was referred to the PSNI and social services.

While no formal investigation followed, she said his actions were "not acceptable" and Mr O Donnghaile then resigned from the Seanad and the party.