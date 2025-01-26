Storm Eowyn: With tens of thousands still without power and a huge clean up effort under way - who's in charge?

Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd (centre), pictured with First Minister Michelle O'Neill (left) and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly last October, is now in charge of the recovery phase following Storm Eowyn. Pic: Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire

John O'Dowd's infrastructure department is now in charge of handling the aftermath of Storm Eowyn, after police handed over the responsibilities to the Sinn Fein-run ministry under civil contingencies procedures.

However, yesterday afternoon there had been no official public update from the minister for over 24 hours – despite a number of posts from the deputy first minister updating the public on attempts to restore electricity to stricken homes.

His department have been sharing updates on social media from the Met Office, PSNI, Traffic Watch, Northern Ireland Water and Northern Ireland Electricity.

On Saturday afternoon, as the lead responsibility for the clear-up transferred to his department, John O’Dowd thanked staff at his department’s various agencies for their efforts – and said “the scale of the damage means a full clear-up could take a number of days”.

However, it made no mention of the fact that his department was now in charge of the response, which was agreed by all partners involved. At the time of going to print there had been no update from the minister.

The Sinn Fein minister’s statement said that his department would “endeavour to deliver further gritting services on the main strategic road network”. However, he asked the public to consider whether their journey is necessary amid a yellow weather warning for wind yesterday – and warned that some roads which would normally be gritted won’t be.

The public face of the executive’s response has largely been led by the first minister and deputy first minister – who have been providing updates via social media.

DFM Emma Little-Pengelly of the DUP said she would “not accept complacency”. Posting on social media platform X she said: “I am fighting hard to get support to all and to lock down additional help.”

Speaking after a meeting of UK ministers on the logistics of the country’s storm response she said the executive had requested “practical support” – such as additional electrical engineers from Great Britain to assist Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE).

The Lagan Valley MLA also said that an initial 10-day timeframe for reconnecting some properties to the network needed to be changed.

On Saturday night, the DFM posted a photo of electrical engineers from GB on their way via ferry to Northern Ireland to support NIE – after the joint first ministers had met NIE in Craigavon for an update on their response to Storm Éowyn.

The PSNI – who had been the lead agency until Saturday afternoon – announced its role in the emergency response had changed, with the infrastructure department now in charge.

Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said: “Whilst the aftermath and impacts from the storm remains a major incident, the immediate risk to life from Storm Éowyn has been reduced to the level that the Police Service of Northern Ireland has officially transferred coordination of the operation to the Department of Infrastructure who will lead the transition into the recovery phase.

“Our officers have begun to return to routine operational policing but we will continue to support partner agencies as they clear debris, work to make roads safe and restore power to homes.”

Mr O’Dowd’s statement on Saturday afternoon said there were over 2,300 reported obstructions on the road network during the storm including hundreds on motorways and class A, B and C roads. It said this means hazards remain on many roads across Northern Ireland while the clearance operation continues – and urged the public to exercise caution if using the roads.

He said: “Our teams worked with other agencies to prepare for the potential impacts of Storm Éowyn and have been working extremely hard in difficult circumstances to deal with the aftermath.

“Our staff and contractors have been working around the clock, with the strategic network now open to traffic, but that does not tell the whole story. The work involved in opening just one road can take many hours. For example, 70 trees had to be cleared yesterday to reopen the M2.

“Our teams have also been assisting the health service to clear debris on routes into hospital sites as well as working with NIE Networks and NI Water to gain access to their critical infrastructure.