Stormont Budget: DUP accuses UUP of 'irresponsible' vote as rest of Executive backs plans
The Assembly backed a “difficult” budget from finance minister Caoimhe Archibald on Tuesday.
Mr Beattie said his party voted against this budget because of its commitment to standing up for the health service – and said that his party would not voluntarily exit the Executive because, “as a party, we are committed to our patients, services and staff”.
DUP MLA Gary Middleton said the budget had been difficult, and budgets for health, education and policing were all under pressure.
The Foyle MLA said opposing the budget was “irresponsible” and accused the UUP of not offering any suggestions about how to improve the budget.
The UUP said that it would be better to postpone the budget until June when additional money would be available to ease pressures.
Robin Swann stood down as health minister yesterday after rejecting the budget – to be replaced by party colleague Mike Nesbitt.
Despite the UUP taking the unusual step of breaking ministerial rules to vote against the Executive’s budget, Mr Nesbitt will continue to be part of the government in the wake of Mr Swann’s departure.
There has been division within the UUP for some time over whether the party should continue to be part of the Executive.
It is understood Mr Beattie’s preference is for the party to be in opposition.
Doug Beattie said: “We will continue to put health first, we will continue to call for other parties to stop paying lip service and start honouring their commitments.
“The Ulster Unionist Party have never shied away from putting the people of Northern Ireland first, quitting is simply not in out DNA.
“There can be no denying that the challenges facing the Health Service in coming years will be the most demanding in our lifetime. It will not be possible to ‘quick fix’ the impact of recent boycotts of government by both Sinn Fein and the DUP.
“Delivering the health service Northern Ireland deserves will take decades and require the unwavering and continued commitment of every party to recognise and prioritise this work.
“We understand the importance of good government and know that it is only with an Ulster Unionist Health Minister that the challenges our health service face can be given the support and leadership it needs.”
In his final speech as health minister, Robin Swann said his “greater responsibility to defend and protect vital services” is the reason he would break ministerial rules to vote against the budget.
He said: “In voting against this budget today, I’m very conscious that I am not complying with the ministerial code,” he told the Assembly. “I don’t do that easily, but I have a greater responsibility to defend and protect vital services, to stand up for patients and staff, to oppose cuts that I believe will cause real harm.” He added: “The Ministerial Code requires ministers to support and to act in accordance with all decisions of the Executive Committee and the Assembly”.