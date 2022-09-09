Stormont recall to ‘offer condolences’ on passing of Queen

In a letter to all MLAs, Alex Maskey said the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth “is rightly recognised as an historic global event” and that it is important that Assembly members should meet in the Assembly chamber at the earliest opportunity “to express their condolences in recognition of a long life given to public service”.

The Sinn Fein MLA said: “I will gather members in the Assembly chamber at 12.30pm on Monday 12 September 2022 for tributes to be paid. Following the tributes, and taking account of what is happening in other legislatures, I will then open a book of condolences for Assembly members and building users to sign in the Great Hall.

“In keeping with the wishes of the Royal Household, the Assembly will retain the signed book of condolences for its own record. You will have been informed earlier that the Assembly Commission has followed the other legislatures in closing Parliament Buildings to the public during the period of mourning”.

Parliament Buildings at Stormont.

Mr Maskey said a link to the official online books of condolences will be posted on the Assembly website, and added: “I am meeting the party whips at 5pm [on Friday] for the arrangements for the expression of condolences to be agreed.