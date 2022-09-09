Stormont recall to ‘offer condolences’ on passing of Queen
Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly should have an early opportunity to express their condolences following the death of the Queen, the Speaker has said.
In a letter to all MLAs, Alex Maskey said the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth “is rightly recognised as an historic global event” and that it is important that Assembly members should meet in the Assembly chamber at the earliest opportunity “to express their condolences in recognition of a long life given to public service”.
The Sinn Fein MLA said: “I will gather members in the Assembly chamber at 12.30pm on Monday 12 September 2022 for tributes to be paid. Following the tributes, and taking account of what is happening in other legislatures, I will then open a book of condolences for Assembly members and building users to sign in the Great Hall.
“In keeping with the wishes of the Royal Household, the Assembly will retain the signed book of condolences for its own record. You will have been informed earlier that the Assembly Commission has followed the other legislatures in closing Parliament Buildings to the public during the period of mourning”.
Most Popular
-
1
NI International Airshow 2022 cancelled after death of Queen 'as a mark of respect'
-
2
Football fans in Dublin's Tallaght Stadium chant abuse after death of Queen Elizabeth
-
3
Events cancelled following Queen’s death: Northern Ireland Air Show called off, all football and rugby fixtures postponed this weekend as mark of respect
-
4
M1 tragedy: New father Philip Rainey, 21, was ‘an absolute gentleman’ who ‘played his heart out’ on the rugby field
-
5
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: 37 pictures of crowds paying tribute in Hillsborough
Mr Maskey said a link to the official online books of condolences will be posted on the Assembly website, and added: “I am meeting the party whips at 5pm [on Friday] for the arrangements for the expression of condolences to be agreed.
“After this, an All Party Notice will issue to members”.