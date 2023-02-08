This morning, the challenge was rejected by a panel of five justices, following a hearing last year.

Announcing the court’s decision, Lord Stephens said the appeal was “unanimously dismissed” on all grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Allister said: “The essence of our legal challenge was to the lawfulness of the protocol.

“The fact the Supreme Court is satisfied it was lawfully made does not in the least affect its political unacceptability, nor its dire constitutional consequences.

“Indeed, findings of the Supreme Court greatly strengthen our case against the protocol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The declaration that the protocol has suspended Article 6 of the Acts of Union confirms everything we have said about it dismantling the Union. Article 6 is the bedrock of the economic union that is the United Kingdom.”

He added: “If anything, the Supreme Court ruling must embolden the political campaign against the protocol, because that is now the critical arena of challenge.

TUV leader Jim Allister today said that the Supreme Court ruling 'must embolden the political campaign against the protocol'

“There can be no let up or discharge in the political war against the Protocol, else our place in the United Kingdom will never be restored. It is hard to see how Stormont ever returns in circumstances where Article 6 of the Acts of Union is in suspension.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Fein

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill welcomed the Supreme Court ruling.

“I welcome the Supreme Court ruling which rejects arguments that the Protocol is incompatible with the Good Friday Agreement,” she tweeted.

“The Protocol is lawful, but also necessary to limit the damage done by Brexit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No credible alternative exists, we need to make it work better for everyone.”

Sinn Fein Brexit spokesman Declan Kearney said it was now time to “move forward politically” after the Supreme Court judgment.

Mr Kearney said: “Brexit has caused seismic political division, and those who championed it must bear responsibility for this. The protocol limits the damage caused by Brexit and, while imperfect, it is clearly necessary. No credible alternative to it exists which can protect our economic stability.

“This necessity was recognised by both the British Government and the EU who negotiated the Withdrawal Agreement to which the Protocol is an integral part. The Westminster Parliament ratified it and has given it effect in domestic law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are bound as a matter of international law to comply in good faith with the treaty they entered into.

“Today’s Supreme Court judgment recognises and affirms this reality in law.

“Now that legal clarity has been confirmed, it is time to move forward politically and ensure that a deal between the British Government and EU to deliver pragmatic and durable solutions is secured without delay that makes the protocol work better for everyone.”

Alliance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry said the Supreme Court judgment should “focus minds” on the need to find pragmatic solutions to issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He said: “There is no denying that the protocol does present certain economic challenges on the Irish Sea interface.

“However, it does also gives Northern Ireland some advantages compared to Great Britain in terms of access to the single market for goods.

“We must seek to minimise the problems, while maximising the opportunities here. The only viable way forward lies with the current UK-EU negotiations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any outcome will be based on pragmatic solutions, and it is time that all Northern Ireland parties place themselves in that head-space.

“A pragmatic deal on the protocol and restoration of the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement are essential to allowing Northern Ireland to work. Continued brinkmanship and stand-off is not only hurting people in terms of health, education and jobs, but undermining the cohesion and stability of this society.”

See also:

Advertisement Hide Ad