Talk of unionist 'unity' back on the agenda - but old divisions take minutes to resurface
Speaking to the BBC’s William Crawley on Thursday, the DUP leader hinted at closer working with the Ulster Unionist Party, said he was open to realignment within unionism and said it needs to appeal to people beyond the traditional base.
"We need to create a Northern Ireland where everyone, no matter how they identify themselves – what they regard as their background or political affiliations and aspirations – that Northern Ireland is their home… that they want to share”.
"Making Northern Ireland work is absolutely the key to securing the union for the future”.
He declined a suggestion from Mr Crawley that he could enter “conversations” about a united Ireland to make his case. Sir Jeffrey said he does engage with people in the Republic – but said: “I don’t feel compelled to go along and debate about a united Ireland. I want to make the case for the union – this case stands on its own strength”.
He said unionists haven’t been good at making the case for the union – but as part of the Safeguarding the Union deal the government would “publish
