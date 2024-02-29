Talk of unionist 'unity' back on the agenda - but old divisions take minutes to resurface

A selfie of Robbie Butler, UUP MLA, Gavin Robinson, DUP MP, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP, DUP leader, and UUP leader Doug Beattie MLA enjoying coffee.

​Speaking to the BBC’s William Crawley on Thursday, the DUP leader hinted at closer working with the Ulster Unionist Party, said he was open to realignment within unionism and said it needs to appeal to people beyond the traditional base.

"We need to create a Northern Ireland where everyone, no matter how they identify themselves – what they regard as their background or political affiliations and aspirations – that Northern Ireland is their home… that they want to share”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Making Northern Ireland work is absolutely the key to securing the union for the future”.

He declined a suggestion from Mr Crawley that he could enter “conversations” about a united Ireland to make his case. Sir Jeffrey said he does engage with people in the Republic – but said: “I don’t feel compelled to go along and debate about a united Ireland. I want to make the case for the union – this case stands on its own strength”.