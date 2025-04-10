Taoiseach announces further one billion euro for Shared Island Fund

By Grainne Ni Aodha, PA
Published 10th Apr 2025, 12:32 BST
Taoiseach Micheal Martin announced a “Shared Home Place” story-telling initiative of the Shared Island Forum that would be launched later this yearTaoiseach Micheal Martin announced a “Shared Home Place” story-telling initiative of the Shared Island Forum that would be launched later this year
Taoiseach Micheal Martin announced a “Shared Home Place” story-telling initiative of the Shared Island Forum that would be launched later this year
A further one billion euro has been added to the Shared Island Fund as Irish premier Micheal Martin pledged to "bring down barriers and fears", and boost cross-border initiatives

The Taoiseach told the fourth Shared Island Forum on Thursday that Anglo-Irish relations were "warm and warming, strong and strengthening".

He said societal reconciliation "is difficult and takes time", and welcomed the "fresh consideration" given to the topic by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Northern Ireland Secretary Hillary Benn .

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking at St Patrick's Hall at Dublin Castle, he said the venue "resonates with centuries" of history on the island and the "evolving national story".

He announced a "Shared Home Place" story-telling initiative of the Shared Island Forum that would be launched later this year.

Mr Martin said it would be to document the past and contemporary heritage of our home places, adding "it will be revealing ... the point is we stereotype too much".

He said he had one uncle who was "a lifelong" member of the Labour Party and another who lived in India who was "a lifelong communist".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"My father was a member of the Fianna Fail party, I mean, you couldn't make it up."

Mr Martin said he looked forward to co-hosting the Euro Football Championship in 2028 and the T20 Cricket World Cup with the United Kingdom ; and will continue to work towards the redevelopment of Casement Park in Belfast .

He said the Dublin government would work with First Minister Michelle O'Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly on ending gender-based violence; strengthening emergency management across the island; and introducing a green hydrogen refuelling corridor on the Dublin to Belfast route.

Related topics:Micheal MartinKeir StarmerMichelle O'Neill

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice