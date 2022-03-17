According to a report on the BBC he was informed of the positive test while attending the Ireland Fund dinner in Washington.

At the time he was sitting alongside House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other guests.

He had been due to receive an international leadership award at the event.

File photo dated 13/3/2022 of Taoiseach Micheal Martin who has tested positive for Covid-19 while in Washington for the St Patrick's Day celebrations. Issue date: Thursday March 17, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH US. Photo credit should read: James Manning/PA Wire

However, when the moment arrived Irish Ambassador to the US, Dan Mulhall, took to the stage and confirmed the positive test.

He said Mr Martin had tested negative but then was re-tested after a member of his delegation received a positive result.

He said the taoiseach had re-tested out of an “abundance of caution” and added that he was in “good form” but very disappointed.

“It is a sad thing which I have to do which is to deliver the taoiseach’s speech on his behalf,” he said.

