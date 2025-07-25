Tavistock whistleblower says Mike Nesbitt's new gender clinic could take Northern Ireland backwards

UUP leader Mike Nesbitt, pictured at his first party conference as leader, is facing disquiet in the party over a new gender identity service. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A leading psychiatrist who blew the whistle on practices at the UK’s leading gender identity clinic says Northern Ireland appears to be “going backwards” under a policy announced by health minister Mike Nesbitt this week.

Dr David Bell is a distinguished psychiatrist who wrote a critical report about the activities of the (now closed) gender identity service at the Tavistock clinic in London.

He says children experiencing gender distress should be handled by existing mental health services, and that the concept of a specialist gender clinic for young people is outdated and potentially “damaging” to children.

The Department of Health confirmed to the News Letter this week that there is no lower age limit for the service – something UUP MLA Doug Beattie has raised concerns about, and says he will raise with departmental officials next week.

There is growing unease within the Ulster Unionist Party about their leader’s decision to fund the service to the tune of £806,000 – and the policy of allowing children of any age to be referred there. A senior party source said it has undermined an agreed position on transgender issues, describing it as “absolutely nuts”.

The announcement was seemingly made by the LGBTQ+ group the Rainbow Project, with a statement from Mr Nesbitt released after a News Letter enquiry.

Both Mr Nesbitt’s health department which sets policy on gender issues – and the Belfast Trust who will run it – have remained tight lipped about how the service will differ from has gone before, other than to say it is a “lifespan” service.

A review of gender medicine for children and adolescents by Dr Hilary Cass in 2024 effectively brought an end to the practice of medical interventions in children – and resulted in a ban on the prescription of puberty blocker drugs. It was critical of the gender-affirming approach in general, and a lack of appropriate care provided by gender clinics. The UK hub at the Tavistock hospital was subsequently closed.

In contrast, Northern Ireland appears to be going in a different direction, with the minister expressing his commitment to “improving wider gender identity service provision for children, young people and adults” here.

Dr David Bell has heavily criticised the gender clinic model. Speaking to the News Letter he said: “There are multiple reasons why a child presents with distress in relation to gender. What must be avoided is labelling the child as transgender and sending them to a clinic for gender problems as that forecloses proper exploration .

“We need to understand the child’s psychological problems in all their complexity and this is best carried out by their local CAMHS (child and adolescent mental health service). Specialist gender clinics for children are, as Cass identified, part of the problem and most definitely not part of the solution”.

He explained that CAMHS can provide the appropriate kind of holistic assessment and care – and so put together an individual picture of the child in the context of their lived life, their family etc.

“This is vital in understanding the basis for their presenting with a gender problem. Once a child or adolescent walks through h a door that says ‘welcome to our gender service’, real damage is being done as it acts as a sign post saying ‘your problems are gender problems’ when there is no basis for saying that.

“That is, it is leading the child in a damaging way”, he said.

“It used to be said by activists that children are born in the wrong body. They’ve stopped saying that now, and of course it’s absurd. If gender identity is largely socially constructed – which it is – you cannot have a gendered soul. It doesn’t make sense”, he said.

Dr Bell also raised the issue of parental influence on children questioning their gender. He explained that some parents may have a child whose psychological state is causing them serious concern, given all the publicity they can easily be drawn into thinking that all the child’s problems are because of their being the ‘wrong’ gender.

“Other parents have been captured by the ideology. That is they really believe children can be in the wrong body. 20 years ago a girl who did not do ‘girly’ things would have been thought of as – a bit of a tomboy and it would have been left at that . But now, because of the huge cultural change , the child and her family may think she is not ‘really’ a girl , that she belongs in a male body”, he said.

He also explained that all psychological problems in children are very highly affected by social contagion - and says this is a hugely important factor in children suffering from gender difficulties.

“In any case there is a great deal that needs to be thought about and it is vital for the clinician to keep an open mind. But once you send the child to a gender clinic, you close the door on exploration and start the child on a pathway that will in all likelihood be very damaging to their development”, he said.

Asked about the health minister’s comments in launching the service, Dr Bell said “it seems to be going backwards. As I have said, specialist gender clinics for children and adolescents are unnecessary and harmful - much wiser would be to invest the money in CAMHS service so that they can deal appropriately with these patients ”.

The Department of Health says its new gender service will be “age appropriate” and families will be involved – but the DUP says the fact that it will be open to children of any age is “affront to basic safeguarding”.

The party’s health spokesperson Diane Dodds has also accused Mike Nesbitt of “sneaking” the announcement out while Stormont is not sitting to avoid scrutiny.

In a statement in response to criticism from Dr David Bell, the department said it will “provide age appropriate care to adults, children and young people”.

A spokesperson said: “In some cases, those showing specific gender challenging behaviour will pass in time, but for those with gender dysphoria it continues through childhood and into adulthood.

“The Service will adopt a holistic, multi-disciplinary integrated approach to assessing and responding to an individual’s needs in view of any co-presentations, and the range of complexities relating to gender identity development. The most appropriate clinical pathway in the best interests of the patient will be determined through an integrated multidisciplinary team approach, fully involving the patient and their family if a child or young person. Referrals for the Children & Young People Pathway within this service will be as for all other CAMHS services and will be age appropriate . As a lifespan service referrals will also be accepted beyond 18 years

“For all CAMHS services parental consent would be required, however Gilick Competence/ Fraser guidelines for healthcare could be applicable depending on the age of the child. Each referral will be triaged and assessed individually. At all times the Safeguarding Board NI safeguarding policy will be followed.

“All referrals for children and young people can only be made by another CAMHS service who will have assessed the young person prior to referral. Children and young people will remain open to Core CAMHS alongside the Gender Identity Service until age 18 years”.