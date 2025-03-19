Teachers in Northern Ireland have been offered a 5.5% pay rise as part of what has been described as an “enhanced package”.

It comes after teachers rejected a previous offer in February, with some expressing concern that issues raised over teachers’ workload had not been addressed, and started industrial action short of strike.

On Wednesday, the Education Authority said a revised and enhanced offer has been made.

It includes a 5.5% pay increase for all teachers backdated to September 1 2024, a 5.5% increase on teaching and special needs allowances also backdated to September 1 2024 and a commitment to “jointly deliver over 25 measures to improve workload”.

It also includes a commitment that future pay offers will be made by no later than the end of January of the same financial year.

The latest offer comes after further dialogue between management side and the Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council (NITC).

Eve Bremner, chairwoman of management side, commended the offer as “significant”.

“This is a significant offer which, if accepted, will both increase teachers’ pay, comparable to the increases agreed in other public sectors, and enable meaningful progress to be made on workload issues raised by teachers and school leaders,” she said.

“We are pleased that the offer to date has received significant support.

“Management side wants to resolve this dispute and bring an end to the current industrial action, so we have worked extremely hard to secure the funding for this offer and the resources to deliver the workload measures.

“While we acknowledge that not every workload concern can be resolved in one year, this would serve as a positive start.

“It is also important for pupils and teachers that there is greater stability moving forward, so are pleased that the NITC advised the offer would achieve this, having been assured it does not affect their right to lawful, legitimate action.

“We would encourage teachers to consider the revised offer and supporting information.”

John Trueman, director of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) Northern Ireland, welcomed the offer.

“We believe that the 5.5% offer on pay is appropriate given the awards which were made in England and Wales – this represents fair pay for the exemplary work undertaken by teachers and leaders alike,” he said.

“We also welcome the focus on workload and the specific proposals within the agreement to tackle this constructively over the coming 12 months.