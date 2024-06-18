The DUP slams the trade arrangements it backed in February - setting out support for a new policy

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine has said EU law isn't necessary as the DUP appears to have formally adopted mutual enforcement as its preferred option for post-Brexit trade.

The DUP appears to have formally abandoned its support for the arrangements it said earlier this year had restored Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom – as it endorsed alternative trade arrangements in a Stormont debate this morning.

The DUP’s Deborah Erskine slammed the current arrangements for their impact on trade between NI and the rest of the UK – and appeared to set out mutual enforcement arrangements as the party’s formal policy alternative.

That policy is backed by the TUV’s Jim Allister – who told MLAs we “don’t need a Protocol” and simply need to enforce each other’s laws. Mr Allister said he welcomed the DUP entering “reverse gear”.

However, the Ulster Unionist Party – an early advocate of mutual enforcement – appears to have flipped its position, backing an SDLP motion endorsing so-called ‘dual market access’ and claiming there is currently “seamless movement of goods” into both the EU and UK markets.

The contributions from unionist politicians in the Opposition Day debate highlighted the confused, changing and often contradictory positions from pro-Union parties on the Protocol, just over two weeks out from a general election.

In February, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the Safeguarding the Union deal “takes away the border within the UK”, safeguards Northern Ireland’s place in the Union and restores its place within the UK internal market.

However, this morning, Deborah Erskine said “the DUP has been clear that arrangements to which Northern Ireland is currently subject to – impact and undermine the integrity of the UK’s Internal Market”.

The Fermanagh MLA said “We are firmly of the view that it does not require the application of large swathes of EU law on Northern Ireland to secure advantages and mutually beneficial trading arrangements. Mutual recognition would say 5% of businesses in Northern Ireland to trade with the EU, monitored by UK authorities to ensure they have compiled with complied with EU standards”.

Senior anti-deal figures like Sammy Wilson have endorsed the policy before, but for the seeming U-turn to be announced by Deborah Erskine, who was very much in the pro-deal wing of the party in January, signifies a wider change of direction.

It was met with scepticism from other parties in the chamber. Alliance MLA Eoin Tennyson said “what never fails to surprise me is the ability

of the DUP to contort themselves and U turn on this issue”. He said “the fact remains, that Northern Ireland requires special arrangements”.

