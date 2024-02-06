MLAs gather for their first day of full business since the Assembly recall

10.54 Jim Allister challenges Speaker on ‘clean his clock’ comments

The TUV leader challenges Speaker Edwin Poots on comments he made on BBC Radio Ulster. Responding to a question about Mr Allister’s criticism of Mr Poots in the chamber on Saturday, the Speaker said: "I couldn't respond to that. Certainly he would have had his clock cleaned if I could have."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raising a point of order Mr Allister said: "Given the dignity and expectations of your office, how was it compatible for you to publicly vent your desire to ‘clean my clock’ – which has the colloquial and indisputable meaning of indulging in physical violence. How is that compatible with the dignity of your office?”

Speaker Poots responded: “I think the member is being a little sensitive. We were in a debating chamber and the reference was in the import of the debating chamber. So Mr Allister had I had the opportunity to put you right, I would have put you right on that occasion, but I didn’t have the opportunity to do that. No other connotation should be taken from it, that would be entirely disingenuous or misleading. So that’s the situation.”

10.30am King Charles III cancer diagnosis

Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood is first up to speak. She praises the King for raising the issue of cancer awareness. She says 10,000 people are diagnosed with the disease each year. She sends warm wishes to the King and

Jim Allister speaks of palpable shock across the nation at the news. He acknowledges the fact both the Speaker Edwin Poots and Sorcha Eastwood have been personally affected by the disease – and encourages people to seek help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The First Minister Michelle O’Neill wished the King a speedy recovery and said a lot of work needed to be done on cancer strategies, highlighting issues about provision at the NI Children’s hospice. She also sent condolences to the family of former Taoiseach John Bruton who has died.

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley praised the King’s duty and wished him a recovery – and thanked God for the advancements in cancer treatments.

UUP leader Doug Beattie acknowledged how many people are suffering with cancer. He wished the King a speedy recovery and passed on his condolences to former Irish PM John Bruton.