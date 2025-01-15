Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is urging Northern Ireland farmers to be extremely vigilant following an outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease in a herd of farmed water buffalo in Germany.

The UFU said that both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have now restricted imports from the disease control zone around Brandenburg including cattle, sheep and pigs, and all products of animal origin, to "safeguard the island".

It noted that Britain has suspended imports of livestock from any part of Germany whereas, because NI now falls under EU Animal Health law, imports are only barred into the Province from the specific part of Germany where FMD was found.

UFU president William Irvine said, “Everyone within the NI industry is extremely concerned by the news that FMD (Foot and Mouth Disease) has been confirmed in Germany. It’s an awful blow for farmers across the country.

William Irvine, Ulster Farmers' Union president, has urged farmer in Northern Ireland to be vigilant after Food and Mouth Disease was detected in Germany. Photo: PA

“While it’s vital that every farmer strengthens their biosecurity and is aware and extremely vigilant for signs of FMD, reporting any suspicions of infection to their local vet, they can only do so much. The first port of call must be intensifying biosecurity at key access points into the island of Ireland and Britain, to stop this disease from reaching a local herd.

“I also urge caution regarding transportation and the need for lorries to be disinfected. Many travel from NI into The Republic of Ireland and Britain and return to the North, and we need to ensure that all possible corridors for infection are shut down.”

Meanwhile UUP Peers Lords Empey and Elliott met today with Environment, Food & Rural Affairs Minister Baroness Hayman of Ullock, where they raised their concerns that NI is not being covered by the UK ban on livestock coming from all parts of Germany.

“The Minister said that the EU had imposed their own restrictions on goods movement from Germany which included NI, but they were restricted to movement from the immediate region where the disease was found, as opposed to GB ban for all of Germany,"he said.