This is what world leaders are saying about Donald Trump's US election win

World leaders have reacted to the US election results

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage

has said that Donald Trump is going to be a “genuine radical”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “He’s going to be a genuine radical.

“What you are going to see from this Trump administration, and I’m guessing that Elon Musk will be the man that is tasked to do it – is there will be a big fightback against the administrative bureaucratic state which is far too big, far too powerful and actually very undemocratic.”

He added: “What is very interesting about the Trump movement is that it’s critics call it all sorts of nasty names, the truth is in many ways it’s bringing Americans together.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan,

The Mayor had a long-running row with Donald Trump during his first term in the White House, said: “I know that many Londoners will be anxious about the outcome of the US presidential election.

“Many will be fearful about what it will mean for democracy and for women’s rights, or how the result impacts the situation in the Middle East or the fate of Ukraine.

“Others will be worried about the future of Nato or tackling the climate crisis.”

He said “London is – and will always be – for everyone” and “we will always be pro-women, pro-diversity, pro-climate and pro-human rights”.

He added: “The lesson of today is that progress is not inevitable.

“But asserting our progressive values is more important than ever – re-committing to building a world where racism and hatred is rejected, the fundamental rights of women and girls are upheld, and where we continue to tackle the crisis of climate change head on.”

Simon Harris

Ireland’s leaders have congratulated Donald Trump as he appears set to win the US presidential election.

Irish premier Simon Harris posted on the social network X: “Congratulations to US President-elect @realDonaldTrump on your victory.

“The people of the United States have spoken and Ireland will work to deepen and strengthen the historic and unbreakable bonds between our people and our nations in the years ahead.”

Deputy premier and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheal Martin said in a statement: “We look forward to working with him and his new administration in a constructive manner, as we did during his previous administration.

“This year marks 100 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and the United States. Ireland’s relationship with the United States draws its strength from our deep, historical people-to-people connections, the support of the US to peace on this island, as well as our significant, and mutually beneficial, economic relationship.

“As we prepare to engage with a new US administration, we do so building on the strong legacy of the last 100 years.

“The high level of political bipartisan interest in Irish issues among US politicians and officials is, and will continue to be, invaluable. Regular, high-level political engagement, both with the new US administration and on both sides of the aisle on Capitol Hill, will be a high priority for the Government.”

Bronwen Maddox, director of the Chatham House think tank,

Has said she thinks Donald Trump will “pressure for some kind of deal” over the war in Ukraine.

She told the PA news agency she would be “surprised” if he does not “press for some kind of freezing” in the conflict.

“I think Donald Trump will pressure for some kind of deal, some kind of end to this conflict,” she said.

“I’d be surprised if he didn’t press for some kind of freezing of the conflict … about where it is now.

“That doesn’t mean handing those lands that Russia has captured over to Russia. It could mean some kind of simply ceasefire” with the “status of those lands left to the future”.

She added: “The question is whether Trump gives Ukraine a guarantee of American security, either through Nato or directly, because I think, without that, Russia is just going to wait its time and come back.

“Another question is whether Trump tries to do a deal with China to underpin that Russia deal, and that would be smart, because doing a deal with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin alone doesn’t always get you anywhere.

“I don’t know whether Trump’s belief in his ability to talk to Putin might outweigh that, but it would be a better deal if China were part of it.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy

has offered his congratulations to Donald Trump.

“The UK has no greater friend than the US, with the special relationship being cherished on both sides of the Atlantic for more than 80 years,” he said on X.

“We look forward to working with you and @JDVance in the years ahead.”

In 2017 Mr Lammy said he would protest if “racist and KKK/neo-Nazi sympathiser Trump” visited London.

French President Emmanuel Macron

said he is “ready to work together” with Donald Trump “with respect and ambition”.

Mr Macron, who became leader of France in 2017 and was re-elected in 2022, worked with Mr Trump during his first stint in the White House, but their relationship was said to have soured with time.

The Republican Party chief accused Mr Macron of “insulting” Nato allies in 2019 after the French leader claimed the alliance was “brain dead”.

Five years later, Mr Macron posted to X, apparently ready to rekindle their working relationship.

“Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump,” he wrote. “Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

Sir Keir Starmer

said the UK-US special relationship will “continue to prosper” following Donald Trump’s “historic election victory”.

The Prime Minister said: “Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead.

“As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.

“From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come.”

Sir Keir will be keen to build bridges with Mr Trump after the Republican politician’s campaign filed a legal complaint about Labour activists supporting Kamala Harris.

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky

congratulated Donald Trump and highlighted the “strong bipartisan support” in the US for his country in its fight against Russia.

There are concerns among Ukraine’s allies that US support for Ukraine could wane under a Trump presidency.

Mr Zelensky said: “I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together.

“We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership.

“We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States. We are interested in developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both of our nations.

“Ukraine, as one of Europe’s strongest military powers, is committed to ensuring long-term peace and security in Europe and the transatlantic community with the support of our allies.

“I am looking forward to personally congratulating President Trump and discussing ways to strengthen Ukraine’s strategic partnership with the United States.”

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney

has congratulated Donald Trump.

In a post on X he wrote: “Congratulations to President-elect Trump on his election.

“Scotland and the USA share many social, cultural and economic links.