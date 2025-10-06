Tories would make 'whatever changes necessary' to implement Kemi Badenoch's policies, amid questions over Windsor Framework

Kemi Badenoch's party says that it will "make whatever changes are necessary" to implement her policies UK-wide. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The Conservative Party says it will make “whatever changes are necessary” to ensure that its policies are applicable to the whole of the United Kingdom – leaving open the possibility of scrapping or revising the Windsor Framework.

At the weekend, Kemi Badenoch said she would pull the United Kingdom out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) – having previously said she wouldn’t “unpick” the post-Brexit deal, which enshrines certain EU rights laws in Northern Ireland.

The Tory leader has set out five tests for whether the UK is a sovereign state – including the ability of the government to deport illegal immigrants and “stop our veterans being harassed through the courts”.

Her solution is to quit the ECHR and repeal the human rights act – as well as any other treaties or laws “we need to revise or revisit”.

The Windsor Framework keeps certain EU rights applicable in Northern Ireland - and scuppered Tory legislation here on two of the issues she mentioned in her conference speech, namely veterans’ protections and immigration policy.

The News Letter asked the Conservative Party if Ms Badenoch will look at rewriting or withdrawing from the Windsor Framework to allow her key tests to apply to all of the United Kingdom.

A Conservative spokesman said: “We will make whatever changes are necessary to ensure that Kemi’s five tests apply to the whole of the UK.”

The UK Supreme Court is currently considering the implications of Article 2 of the Windsor Framework in relation to UK domestic legislation, with a ruling expected soon. The Tories say their their policies will comply with that judgement.

In his report for the Tory leader on ECHR withdrawal, Lord Wolfson argued that the ECHR does not fall within Article 2 of the Windsor Framework – and that “there is nothing in it to impede withdrawal”.

The Shadow Attorney General argues that even if the ECHR did fall within Article 2, “there is a good argument that there was no legal (as opposed to political) obligation on the UK to remain a signatory to the ECHR even when the UK was a member of the EU.

“It follows that leaving the ECHR now is unrelated to Brexit and is not a basis on which to disapply legislation under the Windsor Framework Agreement”.

However, Article 2 of the framework requires “no diminution of rights, safeguards or equality of opportunity” post-Brexit as set out in the Belfast Agreement. It explicitly refers to specific EU directives on equality matters, not the ECHR.

Ulster Unionist MLA Steve Aiken says that the Tories’ policy of ECHR withdrawal would lead Northern Ireland towards a second Tory sea border, this time on the movement people within the UK.

“The approach from the current Conservative leadership around the ECHR is bizarre. Kemi Badenoch, on one of her very infrequent visits to Northern Ireland said there would be no changes to the Windsor Framework, thereby sinking any chances the NI Conservatives had into electoral oblivion”, the South Antrim MLA said.

He accused the Tory party of “now going into Farage land, whilst still advocating for the internal UK border and all that goes with it”.

“If the Conservatives even had a modicum of policy coherence she would see that they can’t do both. Another example of the level of irrelevance that the Tories have sunk”, Mr Aiken added.

Ms Badenoch, who spoke to the News Letter during a visit to Belfast in March, said mistakes made during the Brexit process could not be repeated. Asked if the Windsor Framework is working, Mrs Badenoch warned against “going backwards” on the deal.

“We know that it was a very difficult settlement. But the Windsor Framework, as we negotiated it, was an improvement on what we had before.

“I don't think that this is something that the Conservatives now are looking to unpick. We have a Labour government. We are not in government anymore, and what we need to do is make sure that we don't start going backwards on any of the things that we have done”, she said.

During her opening speech to the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Sunday, the Tory leader set out key tests for whether the UK was a sovereign nation.

“First, can we deport foreign criminals and those who are here illegally? Second, can we stop our veterans being harassed through the courts? Third, can we put British citizens first for social housing and public services?

“Fourth, can we make sure protests do not intimidate people or stop them living their lives. And finally, can we stop endless red tape and legal challenges just choking off economic growth? Any self respecting sovereign nation should be able to answer all five of those questions with a clear yes”.