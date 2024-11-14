Tory MPs split over new Irish Sea border rules restricting pet movements within the UK
On Wednesday, MPs approved draft Windsor Framework regulations on the movement of pets, with 412 in favour and 16 against.
The new rules restrict the free movement of family pets within the UK will also apply to guide dogs, and could see animals quarantined in Belfast if they fail identity or document checks.
However, the parliamentary record shows some interesting divisions within the Conservative party on the matter.
Four Tory MPs backed it, including former NI Secretary Julian Smith and former NI Affairs Committee chair Simon Hoare. Both were enthusiastic supporters of the sea border arrangements in the last parliament.
However, three Conservative MPs voted against the unprecedented restrictions – Sir Christopher Chope, Sir Roger Gale and Sir Gavin Williamson.
None of the rest of the party’s 121 MPs voted either way.
Exactly where the Tory party will end up on the Protocol, now that it is in opposition, is unclear. Northern Ireland’s unionist MPs have been lobbying individuals behind the scenes in a bid to secure their support.
Some are particularly encouraged by the appointment of Dame Priti Patel to shadow foreign secretary, who has been an outspoken critic of the Windsor Framework. She previously told the Unionist Voice website that she wanted Rishi Sunak’s administration to “put an end to the tentacles of EU control over Northern Ireland”.
The only Northern Ireland MP to vote for the pet movement rules on Wednesday was SDLP leader Claire Hanna. There were a couple of surprise votes against, including the SNP MP Chris Law and the left-wing Labour MP Dawn Butler.
Four DUP MPs voted against, along with TUV leader Jim Allister, the UUP’s Robin Swann and Independent MP Alex Easton.
The rules will mean pets from England, Scotland and Wales will need pet travel documents to be allowed into Northern Ireland, and anyone trying to buy – or rescue – a dog, cat or ferret from Great Britain will be treated as if they are entering the EU and face “full EU third country requirements”.