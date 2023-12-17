All Sections
Traffic disruption warning as protesters march to US Consulate in Belfast on Sunday

Road users in Belfast have been warned to expect traffic disruption on Sunday for the duration of a protest march to the US Consulate on Stranmillis Road.
By Mark Rainey
Published 17th Dec 2023, 11:05 GMT
A pro-Palestinian protest in Belfast in November 2023. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/PacemakerA pro-Palestinian protest in Belfast in November 2023. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
The march has been organised by the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC).

The IPSC has described the protest as an “emergency solidarity rally in support of the Palestinian people” as Israel continues its military operation in Gaza.

Around 3,000 people are expected to take part, according to information provided to the Parades Commission.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised of route closures and traffic disruption in south Belfast on Sunday, 17 December, due to a notified parade.

"The parade is expected to start from Queen’s University at around midday and will follow a route along University Road and Malone Road, before turning onto Stranmillis Road.

"There are likely to be speeches before and after the parade which is set to disperse at 2pm.”

The PSNI spokesperson added: “Police officers will be present to manage traffic flow and public safety. To avoid potential delays, please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.”

