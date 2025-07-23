Transgenderism: 'Shambolic' civil service decision-making over Belfast pride parade in spotlight

​​The NI civil service (NICS) has come under renewed fire over its participation in Belfast's annual transgender/gay pride parade.

The TUV has uncovered internal emails from senior officials within the Department of Finance (which is responsible for the civil service) which show the head of the service Jayne Brady being warned that attendance at the event “leaves NICS and you open to the charge of acting politically”.

However, she was also advised that “not attending also leaves you open to the charge that we are not living up to our commitments to be a fair and equitable employer that supports diversity”.

The parade is taking place this Saturday.

The Belfast 2023 transgender/gay pride parade; a dispute has developed around civil servants attending the 2025 event

While Ms Brady will not be there personally, civil servants will be.

One reason why this is controversial is because one of its central themes nowadays is transgenderism – and in particular, opposition to the Stormont Executive's ban on prescribing puberty blockers to children who say they are transgender.

The internal emails were obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.

The TUV's equality spokeswoman Ann McClure said that they "lift the lid on the shambolic and politicised decision-making within our Civil Service over participation in Belfast Pride".

Head of the civil service Jayne Brady

“It is now beyond dispute that senior officials were fully aware of the political sensitivities surrounding participation in Belfast Pride," she said.

"Particularly following the decision of organisers to align themselves with those who object to decisions taken in order to safeguard children from harmful drugs – yet the civil service pressed ahead regardless."

One key question arising from this is whether Executive ministers were consulted, she said.

“In particular, the public deserves answers from the DUP Deputy First Minister," she said.

"Was she consulted? Did she oppose this? ... The DUP cannot continue to sit on the fence on these issues.

"What exactly is the point of their ministers being in office if they can’t even prevent the civil service from actively participating in a 'Pride' parade which is openly critical of the Executive’s own decisions?”