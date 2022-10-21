The Labour peer, who was born in Belfast and was a former member of the House of Lords, passed away today at the age of 84.

Baroness Blood was the first woman in Northern Ireland to be given a life peerage and was a champion for integrated education.

She left school at a young age to work in the Blackstaff Linen Mill in west Belfast. Her time there exposed her to horrendous working conditions, something she would later go on to fight against through her involvement in the trade union movement.

Baroness May Blood of the Integrated Education Fund (IEF) speaking at the ribbon cutting ceremony at Seaview Primary School in Glenarm as it transfers to Controlled Integrated Status. Photograph by Declan Roughan/Press Eye

Her Christian faith was very important to her and she was renowned for her straight-talking, no-nonsense approach.

Sir Jeffrey said: "May was a fearless and tireless campaigner to make Northern Ireland a better and more peaceful place. She was someone steeped in the community and focused entirely on making their lives better.

“May leaves a lasting legacy, not just amongst the many people her work directly helped, but right across Northern Ireland."

East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson added: "Only last week I was asking after May and her health. She was one of Belfast's true characters – with classic ‘city charm’, she strived for social justice, scorned sectarianism and as small as she was, stood up to anyone who strayed in her way.

“We had wonderful times at Westminster that I will remember fondly. The rights of women, the quest for children to learn together and for society to grow together are all the better as a result of May Blood. Firmly rooted in the Shankill, the legacy she leaves are the seeds she sowed across our country."

The Integrated Education Fund said: “The IEF is heartbroken by the passing of their great friend and champion Baroness May Blood.

"May yearned to see Northern Ireland at peace with itself. It was that desire for peace that drove her to do exceptional things for so many people. We love you May.”

A spokesperson for IEF added: “May devoted so much of her life to helping others in our society, particularly children and young people, her local community in the Greater Shankill and anyone she felt to be disadvantaged or in need.

“Having left school so young, May regretted not having the formal education that so many others had. However, she cherished the education the trade union gave her.

"She always said ‘education is your passport for life’ and so it came as no surprise that she would devote so much of her life to advancing Early Years education in the Shankill.

“Her interest in integrated education came later. At first May felt integrated schools must be for the middle classes, not for the likes of her. Her eyes were opened however during a visit to Hazelwood Integrated College on the North Belfast peace line. There she met children from the Shankill, Tigers Bay and the New Lodge - all being educated together and wearing the same uniform with pride.

