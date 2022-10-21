In both of the posts yesterday Lisburn and Castlereagh Council along with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council advocated the preparation of a grab-and-go bag in case of emergencies.

"This is a small bag of essential items including medication, phone charger, important documents, food/water that can help when away from home,” they explained.

The post came with a diagram of what a grab-and-go bag should contain with other items including a torch, a radio, a whistle, batteries and toiletries.

Grab-and-go bags have commonly been promoted in parts of the world where emergencies such as severe weather events, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and fires cause people to flee their homes.

Some on social media accused local councils of scaremongering.

One person posted: “Don't you think people are under enough pressure and stress trying to cope with cost of living, covid and public services being stretched beyond capacity without out you scaremongering and frightening them?”

Another wrote: “Ridiculous post which is not only irresponsible but also causes alarm to the public particularly those with mental health or anxiety.”

Some of the posts poked fun at the advice.

Boxer Paddy Barnes wrote: “You have forgotten about silver daggers and garlic to ward off vampires, rookie mistake.”

Another Facebook user said: “Never mind toilet roll there’s not a backpack left in the town.”

A Lisburn resident added: “I just have visions now of everyone running about Lisburn trying to find a shop that sells whistles.”

"Honestly I just want my bins emptied,” someone commented.

“Do you know something we don't know?” asked another. “Where are we going? I just bought five tins of potatoes.”

Newry Mourne and Down Alan Lewis described the post as “odd and unsettling”.

The DUP councillor said: “It has been met with confusion and satire – residents are left wondering is there something the council know we don’t?”