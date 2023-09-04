Troubles Legacy Bill: victims' groups make eleventh hour plea for government U-turn

With the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill set to return to the House of Lords on Tuesday, a number of victims’ groups have again spoken out – calling for Downing Street to scrap the Bill which will end all prosecutions, inquests and civil court actions related to Troubles fatalities.

The Bill is set to give immunity from prosecution to people who co-operate with the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR). All inquests linked to the Troubles must reach a conclusion by May of next year. After May, cases are then passed to the ICRIR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the main political parties in Northern Ireland, the Irish Government and victims' groups are opposed to the new legislation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SEFF director Kenny Donaldson said the Bill is not designed to place “victims and survivors at the heart of the process,” and added: “The conditional immunity provisions are likely to have the impact of disempowering the very people it is supposed to be in support of, due to the fact that any victim/survivor who engages with the ICRIR structure will then be complicit with any immunity granted the perpetrator.

"We remain to be convinced that there will be any meaningful teeth to stop perpetrators from waxing lyrical concerning their violent pasts for the purpose of finance an ideological gain.”Mr Donaldson said that although it remains unclear when the Bill will finally become law, “most are now accepting that the Bill is likely to secure passage and Royal Assent by early-mid October”.

He said: "Legal challenges will of course follow and there is some suggestion that the Irish Government may take an Interstate case against the UK, but whether that proves a viable proposition for a State who are said to have operated a moratorium on pre 1998 'Troubles' cases – as per the former justice minister's (Michael McDowell) public statements – is highly questionable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even at this late stage we appeal with the UK Government to examine the ramifications of progressing this Bill and the message it sends to terrorism and to those within the State's apparatus who committed criminal-based activity.”

Ahead of the Bill being returned to the Lords, images of several Troubles victims were projected onto the Houses of Parliament in London by Amnesty International.

At the weekend, Amnesty projected the images of some victims who have still to receive justice.

The images included Majella O'Hare, 12, who was shot dead by a soldier in Co Armagh, Tom Oliver, a 43-year-old farmer who was murdered by the IRA; and the three Reavey brothers – aged between 17 and 24 – who were murdered by loyalists in 1975.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amnesty’s Grainne Teggart said: "This is a hugely significant week for the legacy of the Northern Ireland conflict and victims' rights as the UK Government recklessly pursues a Bill that only it supports”.