Troubles victims’ payment scheme: Almost 2,800 apply in first year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Bullick said free advice is available to anyone applying to the scheme

Marking its first year in existence today, the Victims’ Payment Board revealed that 2,776 have come forward so far to seek redress over the wounds and trauma they suffered in the conflict.

Figures from the board show that 1,453 applicants who claim physical and psychological injuries are seeking financial support from the Troubles Permanent Disabled Scheme.

Just under 1,600 are applying for support on the grounds of psychological damage only while there are 173 applicants who are over 80.

Among the scheme’s criteria is the condition that those deemed as injured in the Troubles “at their own hand” are excluded from it, which will be interpreted as ex-terrorists wounded or maimed by their own bombs and bullets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Secretary to the Victims’ Payment Board, Paul Bullick, acknowledged that the application process for many victims could be both complicated and daunting.

Mr Bullick said: “The Victims’ Payment Board does not want that to be an impediment to anyone making an application to the scheme and so we have ensured that free advice and support is available to those who need it.

“I would strongly encourage anyone who has suffered a permanent disablement as a result of a Troubles-related incident, and who requires assistance, to get in touch with one of the groups who are providing this free service to victims and survivors.”