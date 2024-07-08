Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The TUV has renewed its complaint of bias against the BBC.

The BBC has sometimes listed the results for the five traditionally-biggest parties individually in its graphics, while “lumping” the TUV in under the category “other”.

Added to which, the TUV has also complained that it was not invited on yesterday’s ‘Good Morning Ulster’ show which promised to give a voice to “all of the main parties”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an open letter to the BBC, TUV press officer and past election candidate Samuel Morrison noted that this was not the first time that he’d had cause to complain.

Among the things the TUV has complained about is this graphic, where they are not mentioned by name but rather put in the category of 'others' (note: the other 'other' to which the graphic refers is Alex Easton, who won in North Down)

“I now demand that the BBC live up to its duty to be a public service broadcaster and reflects the reality that TUV speaks for a significant number of people in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“It is an insult to our voters who, I remind you, pay the licence fee too and deserve to be heard.”

Yesterday, the presenter on BBC Radio Ulster’s popular ‘Good Morning Ulster’ show said: “We'll be hearing from all of the main parties on the programme – except for Sinn Fein who we did ask to come on to the programme, but they didn't put anybody up. But everybody else will be with us today.”

Listeners then heard from the UUP, DUP, SDLP, and Alliance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“TUV polled a total of 48,685 votes or 6.2% of the total across 18 constituencies in spite of the fact that we only contested 14 constituencies,” said Mr Morrison in his letter.

“In six out of 14 seats, TUV out-polled the SDLP. In six out of 14 seats, TUV out-polled the UUP. In six out of 14 seats contested, TUV out-polled Alliance.

“I mention the above facts because they appear to have passed the BBC by and they should have some impact on your output.”

Reacting, a BBC statement said: “We reflect local politics in all of its aspects. Our election coverage was comprehensive, including about the TUV’s results. We’ll continue to report about, and speak with, newly elected MPs as they begin their work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad