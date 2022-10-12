TUV: DUP played the 'vote for us or get SF' card at election time - but now are ready to serve in SF-led government

Harold McKee

The TUV issued the statement after Lord Dodds told Parliament on Tuesday night that the DUP will have “no difficulty” in agreeing to serve under a Sinn Fein first minister, so long as the Protocol is “sorted”.

During that debate, Tory veteran Lord Clarke (who is on the liberal, pro-Remain side of the party) told the House: “I do not doubt the Democratic Unionists’ sincerity on the symbolism of a customs border down the Irish Sea; they have always been consistent.

"But I think there is another reason behind the DUP’s position: the party has just done badly in Ulster elections and is using the Northern Ireland protocol as its explanation, as it would say – excuse, I would say – for not joining a Northern Irish Executive under Sinn Fein leadership.”

Lord Dodds had replied: “I reassure him and the House that the DUP would have no difficulty in re-entering the Executive with a Sinn Fein First Minister.

"We do not like that outcome but we will do that if the protocol is sorted out, so let us not go down a blind alley or a false argument as far as that is concerned.”

In a statement reacting to this on Wednesday, TUV councillor Harold McKee said: “In the recent Assembly election, the DUP went to great lengths to avoid answering a simple question - would they nominate a stooge deputy to a Sinn Fein First Minister?

“Having played the ‘vote-for-us-to-stop-Sinn Fein’ card for years, it is now confirmed that the DUP will happily nominate a deputy to a Sinn Fein First Minister.

"Such cynical behaviour will not wash well with ordinary unionist voters.

"TUV remains of the view that no unionist should nominate a deputy to a Republican First Minister.”

In the May 6 Assembly election, Sinn Fein held onto their 27 seats, but the DUP lost three seats, dropping down to 25 seats.