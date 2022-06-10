Mr Allister’s claim comes after the Labour leader earlier today confirmed that his party would not support Government legislation aimed at changing the Protocol.

The TUV leader said it appeared that Sir Keir met no unionist politicians and certainly not his party on his one-day visit to Belfast.

The Labour leader held meetings with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and UUP head Doug Beattie in London earlier this week.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks to the media at Parliament Buildings

“Peddling the line that Protocol issues can be resolved by more talks ignores two glaring realities: talks for months and years have produced nothing of substance because of EU intransigence and, secondly, there are deliberate design faults which can only be remedied by constitutional legislation,” Mr Allister said.

He stressed that the changes to Northern Ireland’s relationship with Great Britain caused by the Protocol are “not matters that can be tweaked into acceptable shape. “

Mr Allister continued: “They can only be reminded by the UK reclaiming the sovereignty which the Protocol surrendered. It truly is about ‘taking back control’, about ending the colonisation of Northern Ireland in which the EU is engaged.

“With the Labour Party having long railed against colonialism, one might have expected Keir Stamer to be concerned about these issues, but, seemingly, not.”