Speaking at Stormont, the Labour leader said he would not support any legislation which in his view broke international law.

The DUP said Labour should be using its influence to get a better outcome from Northern Ireland regarding the Protocol and take note that the post-Brexit agreement has zero unionist support.

Asked how Labour would approach the legislation which will come forward to the House of Commons on Monday, Sir Keir said: “We do not think that this is the way forward, we won’t support it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Keir Starmer with Alex Maskey, Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, during a visit to Parliament Buildings, Stormont on Friday

“I am not going to pretend that there aren’t issues, challenges, with the Protocol but I think they can be resolved around the negotiating table as long as we have the vital ingredients of statecraft, guile and high levels of trust, along with flexibility on both sides. That means the EU as well as the UK.

“When I look at the many challenges that have been overcome in Northern Ireland in the last 20 years or so - I worked here for five years so know first hand some of those challenges - I do not believe that the main issues under the Protocol can’t be resolved around the negotiating table.

“And so, we will not support the legislation which breaches international law and actually I think would be an impediment to the negotiated settlement that we all want in relation to this.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the issue of the Protocol is “too important for games” at Westminster.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with Alex Maskey, Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, as he signs the Visitor's Book during a visit to Parliament Buildings, Stormont, on Friday

He said it was “deeply concerning” that there are still voices in Dublin, Belfast and Brussels who cling to the Protocol and ignore the unstoppable case for change.

Sir Jeffrey urged the Labour leader to use his influence to ensure his party avoids point-scoring against the Government on the forthcoming bill.