TUV leader Jim Allister has won North Antrim - ending the decades-long Paisley dynasty

By David Thompson
Published 5th Jul 2024, 02:50 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 04:30 BST
Jim Allister has won the North Antrim seat from the DUP – removing the sitting MP Ian Paisley in what was once the DUP’s heartland.

The TUV leader Jim Allister has taken the seat in the first Westminster battle between the two men since 2010.

Many of the Ulster Unionist Party’s voters – who would previously have backed Robin Swann in North Antrim – appear to have swung towards the TUV leader.

Mr Allister has made the Irish Sea border – and the DUP’s acceptance of it in their January Safeguarding the Union deal – central to their campaign.

Candidate for North Antrim TUV leader Jim Allister pictured at the count at Meadowbank Leisure Centre in Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye : General election 2024Candidate for North Antrim TUV leader Jim Allister pictured at the count at Meadowbank Leisure Centre in Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye : General election 2024
Candidate for North Antrim TUV leader Jim Allister pictured at the count at Meadowbank Leisure Centre in Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye : General election 2024

Ian Paisley was among the more hardline members of his party with regard to a deal to restore Stormont, before a deal was done. However his criticism of it in the immediate aftermath was muted – something Mr Allister has been keen to exploit.

Robin Swann is understood to be significantly outpolling the sitting MP Paul Girvan and looks likely to take the seat back for the Ulster Unionist Party. Mr Girvan was critical of the party’s deal with the government earlier this year, but not as outspoken as some of his colleagues.

