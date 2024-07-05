TUV leader Jim Allister has won North Antrim - ending the decades-long Paisley dynasty
The TUV leader Jim Allister has taken the seat in the first Westminster battle between the two men since 2010.
Many of the Ulster Unionist Party’s voters – who would previously have backed Robin Swann in North Antrim – appear to have swung towards the TUV leader.
Mr Allister has made the Irish Sea border – and the DUP’s acceptance of it in their January Safeguarding the Union deal – central to their campaign.
Ian Paisley was among the more hardline members of his party with regard to a deal to restore Stormont, before a deal was done. However his criticism of it in the immediate aftermath was muted – something Mr Allister has been keen to exploit.
