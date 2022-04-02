‘TUV - No Sea Border’ given approval for ballot papers

The Electoral Commission has approved a TUV request for this designation on the voting paper on May 5.

Jim Allister, TUV leader, welcomed the commission’s decision and said the words on the ballot paper were apposite given his party’s record in opposing the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“With TUV having led the way in opposing the inquitous Protocol, both legally and politically, we wished to ensure that every voter who receives a ballot paper will be in no doubt as to the priority TUV gives this issue.

TUV leader Jim Allister

“While others established the ‘Poots Posts’ to implement the Protocol, TUV has been crystal clear from the outset that there is nothing ‘sensible’, nor are there ‘opportunities’ or ‘the best of both worlds’ with the Union-dismantling Protocol.”

He said: “Having led where others followed, we wish every voter to see the issue identified without ambiguity on the ballot paper.

“There will be no doubt as to what a vote for TUV means.”

The TUV leader also on Friday accused the UUP of failing to grasp the constitutional implications of the Protocol.

Mr Allister said Doug Beattie’s remarks at the UUP manifesto launch on Thursday that “Regardless of what others are saying, there will be no fundamental change to the constitutional position of Northern Ireland within the UK” reveals that the Ulster Unionist leader doesn’t get the Protocol and “its dire constitutional consequences”.

He pointed to the recent court challenges against the Protocol which Mr Allister said had “subjugated” Article 6 of the Act of Union as confirmed by the Court of Appeal.