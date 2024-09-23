TUV say Gavin Robinson's Stormont pledge is proof of the DUP's 'capitulation' on the Protocol

TUV Bannside Councillor Anna Henry

​The DUP have signalled “capitulation” on the Irish Sea border by pledging not to pull down the Stormont institutions, according to the Traditional Unionist Voice.

Gavin Robinson made his party’s commitment to Stormont clear in a BBC interview on Monday morning, after signalling at his party conference that the institutions are central to delivering for voters on issues such as health and education.

The TUV’s Bannside Councillor Anna Henry said: “If anyone had any doubt about the DUP’s commitment to their promises to the Unionist people about restoring Northern Ireland’s place within the UK those were removed by Gavin Robinson this morning on Radio Ulster when he categorically ruled out pulling Stormont down or even boycotting North/South Ministerial Council meetings.

“Now that there are no elections for a number of years, the DUP have reverted to type and rolled over to Sinn Fein. Pledges like that of Gordon Lyons who once told us, ‘If there is a choice between remaining in office or implementing the protocol in its present form, then the only option for any unionist Minister would be to cease to hold such office’ have been disposed of.

“It is clear that the DUP have abandoned any pretence of speaking up for the Loyalist people and continuing the battle against the Protocol.

“Clearly, they have calculated that the Unionists will, like them, come to terms with a border in the Irish Sea. TUV will remain true to the pledge signed by all Unionist leaders in which we said that it was our ‘unalterable position that the Protocol must be rejected and replaced by arrangements which fully respect Northern Ireland’s position as a constituent and integral part of the United Kingdom’.”