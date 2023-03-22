Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie backs Windsor Framework as a first ‘stepping stone’

“The Ulster Unionist Party see the framework as a stepping stone towards achieving a lasting solution to the many issues and challenges with our post-Brexit trading relationship with both Great Britain and the European Union,” he said.

Today, MPs will vote on a statutory instrument to activate the Stormont brake, a key section of the framework intended to allow MLAs a chance to intervene on new EU legislation that will impact Northern Ireland.“The Stormont brake offers Northern Ireland politicians a unique say in EU laws that may affect this part of the UK due to our access to the single market, but important points of legal and technical clarification still remain outstanding,” Mr Beattie said.“The Irish Sea Border has not gone, there remains issues with the VAT and state aid rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s clear that questions around moribund EU laws remain and significant points of clarity surrounding the red and green lanes have yet to be answered.“These are where we must focus our efforts in the short term in order to get clarity and find solutions.”Mr Beattie highlighted the importance of the Stormont Assembly in dealing with the framework moving forward: “The simple fact is that without a functioning devolved government we cannot address either the opportunities or deal with the challenges of the Windsor Framework.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie says the “Stormont brake offers Northern Ireland politicians a unique say in EU laws”

On Twitter, UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler said: "@uuponline opposed Brexit and opposed the NI Protocol. We worked to have it changed. We will seek to challenge and change the worst parts of the Windsor Framework and build on the opportunities. We won’t however make Northern Ireland unworkable as collateral damage in the meantime."

Former UUP leader and South Antrim MLA Steve Aiken tweeted: "The need to have the skill sets, research capability, trade background & legal understanding will be critical. #UlsterUnionist have raised these issues with @NIOgov. We even suggested that the Office of Internal Market be based here to build knowledge base. We await response."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the chair of the European Scrutiny Committee has expressed concern at a “lack of meaningful engagement” from Government over the new framework.

Sir William Cash was speaking as Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris appeared before the committee on Tuesday to answer questions around the treaty.

Sir William told MPs Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declined an invitation to speak to the committee on the matter, and said it had “proven exceptionally difficult” to secure a minister to appear.

Sir William added: “We were promised engagement but the Government has failed to deliver anything meaningful... it appears clear to us that the Government set its course weeks, if not months, ago and has done all it can to avoid being diverted from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Windsor Framework is a significant development in the UK’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU, its legal complexity speaks for us and there is a vast amount of paperwork, and its provisions will impact the people and businesses of Northern Ireland and Great Britain.”

Mr Heaton-Harris told the committee that his primary objective is to get the Stormont Executive and Assembly up and running.

The DUP has been refusing to participate in devolved government in Northern Ireland until its concerns around the Brexit settlement are dealt with.

However, Mr Heaton-Harris described the framework as representing an “important opportunity for a turning point for Northern Ireland”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He insists it protects the economic rights of the people in Northern Ireland and deals with the everyday issues that people and businesses in the region had faced due to the operation of the Brexit protocol. “We have rewritten the protocol treaty and replaced it with a radical legally binding new Windsor Framework, something many said could not be done,” he told MPs