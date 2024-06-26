Ulster Unionists launch manifesto with the Union, Windsor Framework and the Economy as top priorities

The Ulster Unionist Party is keen to return MPs to Westminster for the first time in a number of years.

Doug Beattie has launched the Ulster Unionist Party’s manifesto with pledges on strengthening the Union, oversight of the Irish Sea border and supporting ‘LGBTQ’ rights while protecting women’s spaces.

Mr Beattie told party members that Northern Ireland had been failed by the MPs representing it at Westminster, and focused on global security, health and Northern Ireland’s place in the Union.

In a passionate speech, he attacked other Stormont parties over health funding and said “if they want to try and force us out of the Executive, they better get on with it because we’re not moving”.

He said the Protocol “has not gone away” and accused the DUP of having facilitated it – arguing that the UUP has not changed its opinion. He said the Safeguarding the Union document was “a falsehood” put to the people of Northern Ireland.

Doug Beattie (front centre), leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) stands with party candidates following the party's manifesto launch at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

However, he stopped short of calling for the Windsor Framework to be scrapped. Mr Beattie said the UUP would seek to “reverse the effects” of the Protocol – including through an SPS deal and live data sharing.

The economy, taxation, health, young people, disability rights and the climate are all covered in the manifesto – as well as justice, legacy and defence.

The document also attempts to navigate the political clash between women’s rights and the LGBTQ lobby by pledging support to the “LGBTQ community” while promoting “the widely accepted definition of a woman as an adult female” and protecting women’s spaces.

Unlike the other unionist parties, there is no commitment to seek the removal of the Irish Sea border. The party says the Windsor Framework is “a stepping-stone in addressing the challenges posed by the Northern Ireland Protocol” and says that “further reforms will be necessary” to address concerns.

Doug Beattie at his party's manifesto launch in the Stormont Hotel in east Belfast.

It pledges to challenge “aspects of the Framework that undermine Northern Ireland's sovereignty and economic prosperity”.

The UUP will argue for strengthened scrutiny of the Irish Sea border architecture. “We will work with a new government at Westminster to challenge any attempts to erode Northern Ireland's sovereignty or undermine the integrity of the Union and will campaign to have the existing scrutiny processes reviewed and replaced with structures that guarantee that safeguard”, the documents says.

The Ulster Unionists say they will use the Windsor Framework and Northern Ireland’s unique geographical circumstances to argue that all ports and airports in Northern Ireland as designated as “freeports”. These are economic areas created by government to boost investment into parts of the country that have historically missed out, through tax incentives. Doug Beattie’s party also says it will also work with Westminster to gradually reduce Corporation Tax in Northern Ireland to 15%.

On energy – the UUP pledge to pursue a UK and Ireland energy market to “enhance energy security, reduce prices, and streamline regulatory oversight, ensuring a more efficient and cost effective energy supply for Northern Ireland”.

The manifesto also attempts to navigate the political clash between women’s rights and the LGBTQ lobby.

On women’s rights the party says it will “promote the widely accepted definition of a woman as an adult female and protect women’s spaces, sport and the language used to describe women” as part of a pledge to create a fairer society.

The UUP is the only unionist party to include commitments to the “LGBTQ community”.

The manifesto states “We support banning the practice of conversion therapy, introduce a policy of zero new HIV diagnoses by 2030, provide fertility services accessible to all without discrimination, ensure equal access to adoption and fostering and implement a zero-tolerance approach to hate crimes and harassment”.

It also supports the Labour and Tory pledge to keep the pensions ‘triple lock’ in place – and argue for “a progressive approach to taxation” – however there is no detail on what exactly that would mean.

Speaking at the Stormont Hotel in east Belfast, North Down candidate Col Tim Collins said it was a pleasure to be part of the “renaissance” of the UUP before warning about the global threat posed by China.