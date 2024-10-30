Ulster Unionists warn Stormont mustn’t ‘squander’ ​extra cash from Treasury

Steve Aiken has warned that Stormont must focus on key priorities and not 'squander' extra cash.

​Stormont must not “squander” the £1.5bn in extra funding it has received from the government – and “doing business as normal” cannot be an option for the Executive, Steve Aiken has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The UUP finance spokesperson says the additional money will be needed to “fix health, repair education, and adequately fund our police”.

While welcoming the investment, the South Antrim MLA warned about the corporation tax advantage the Republic has over Northern Ireland – and questioned Northern Ireland’s exclusion from a project in green hydrogen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is no doubt that our finances and public services have been significantly strained by Covid-19, Brexit and austerity. Today the Chancellor set out how she intends to plug the £40bn gap and to reinvest in our nation.

“For Northern Ireland, the extra £1.5bn is to be welcomed, as this represents an additional £1bn on what our Finance Minister had anticipated. The announcement about the two remaining City and Growth Deals is also to be welcomed, however, the exclusion of NI from the green hydrogen projects is disappointing.

“The significant investments being made in health, education and infrastructure outlined in her statement refers, of course, to England; however, the over-inflation rises, and prioritisation of Health and Education shows where investment is badly needed – everywhere in the United Kingdom.

“The extra £1.5bn funding in revenue and capital we receive should be prioritised in the same areas, as well as supporting our policing service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Announcements on Air Passenger Duty will not be well received and corporation tax rates of 25% will continue to make Northern Ireland less competitive on this island, but we should be availing of access to the National Wealth Fund, especially for our crumbling water and sewage systems and tapping into GB Energy to support our push to zero net carbon. We also need to ensure that our universities get an equitable proportion of the additional £20bn in UK-wide research and development. Overall, with an anticipated extra £100bn in additional Capital Expenditure being made available over the next 5 years we should be pushing hard to secure as much of that as possible.

“Increases in the National Living Wage, are again, to be welcomed, although the changes in employer contribution to National Insurance (NIC) are significant challenges to all but the smallest businesses. It remains to be seen whether any changes in business rating in England are mirrored here, but the combined NIC changes and living wage increase will increase business costs significantly.