Ulster University honorary doctorate for US politician who riled unionists with 'misinformed' Protocol comments

Ms Pelosi, whose outspoken views in support of the Northern Ireland Protocol have been branded “unhelpful” and “misinformed” by all shades of unionism, received the award at a ceremony conducted in Washington DC.

The doctorate was presented by Ulster University’s chancellor Dr Colin Davidson on the eve of St Patrick’s Day.

In a statement, the university said: “The honour, which is the highest award a university can bestow, recognises the remarkable contribution Speaker Emerita Pelosi has made to her country through the promotion of human rights and protection of people, and her unwavering support for peace making.

Speaker Emerita Dr Nancy Pelosi receives an honorary doctorate from Ulster University’s Chancellor Dr Colin Davidson

"It comes as Ulster University marks the 25th Anniversary of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement through a programme of events in Northern Ireland and the United States, recognising the importance of sustaining peace and inspiring the next generation of leaders who will shape Northern Ireland’s future.”

In May last year, Ms Pelosi said the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the United Kingdom if the government persists with “deeply concerning” plans to “unilaterally discard” the protocol.

In a strongly-worded intervention, Ms Pelosi urged the UK and the EU to continue negotiations on the post-Brexit trade arrangements to, in her view, uphold peace in the region.

She said: “The Good Friday Accords are the bedrock of peace in Northern Ireland and a beacon of hope for the entire world.

“Ensuring there remains no physical border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland is absolutely necessary for upholding this landmark agreement, which has transformed Northern Ireland.”

In response at the time, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “There is not bipartisan or cross-community support for the protocol in Northern Ireland.

“You cannot have power-sharing without consensus in Northern Ireland... and I would urge Speaker Pelosi to understand that because I think that her contributions are entirely unhelpful, offer no solution, offer no help and merely repeat a mantra that frankly is hopelessly out of date.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie described the comments as “not just deeply regrettable and misinformed ... but completely wrong”.

“Nancy Pelosi’s comments will only lead to a hardening of positions rather than easing a pathway to solutions which is what all politicians should be concentrating on,” he said.

The TUV was also critical of Ms Pelosi, adding “the interference of foreign figures in what are internal UK matters is unwelcome and inappropriate”.

Ahead of the honorary doctorate presentation, the university described Ms Pelosi as “a giant of global politics for 40 years”.

Chancellor Dr Colin Davidson said: “The Honorable Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Emerita of the US House of Representatives, has been recognised and honoured by Ulster University for the outstanding contribution she has made to her country as a steadfast ally in the promotion of human rights and a relentless advocate in the struggle to end discrimination."

Ms Pelosi said: “Ulster University is an esteemed academic institution, earning the respect of the world and producing many outstanding alumni.