Unionist call for Ulster-Scots on bilingual cemetery signs fails

Ulster Unionist councillor Bert Wilson

Funding for the Lough Erne Pilgrimage Trail has allowed the council to employ a dedicated project officer to lead the delivery of the cemeteries bilingual signage initiative.

The role is specifically focused on the trail, which takes in a number of ancient sites, including cemeteries.

The matter of the signs was discussed at a recent regeneration and community committee meeting, with all but the DUP in support.

Last month, the Irish language and Ulster-Scots policy working group met to discuss signage at the ancient cemeteries and the council’s approach to signage across its estate.

In recognising there was no policy position on the use of bilingual signage, group members concluded it would be appropriate for sign names of ancient cemeteries to be in English and Irish.

Councillor Chris McCaffrey (Sinn Fein) said: “Lots of words and meanings were lost by the anglicisation of Irish placenames.

“If the original Irish isn’t known, or shown on maps or other literature, it is very difficult to go back and find it.

“Obviously, I want to see Irish promoted across the district in all communities. The language is for everyone.”

Ulster Unionist councillor Bert Wilson asked if there will be an extra cost to ratepayers, and while not opposed to Irish, he felt Ulster-Scots should also be included.

He said: “Nobody seems to have a clue what the cost is, in staff time and financial constraints. Ratepayers want to know what they are going to have to pay for something a lot of them don’t want.”

The chief executive advised translation services will be provided by Placenames NI, free of charge, and signs will cost approximately £350 each.

DUP councillor Mark Buchanan said his party “would be happy for English-only [signs]”.